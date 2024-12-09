Avalanche Take Down Devils 4-0 in Strong Effort

The New Jersey Devils hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night in front of a packed crowd. The crowd didn’t have much to cheer for, though, as the Avalanche were victorious by a score of 4-0. Scott Wedgewood stopped all 26, en route to his second shutout with his new team. They improved to 16-13-0, while the Devils fell to 18-10-2.

The Avalanche struck first as Ross Colton put their first shot of the game past Jake Allen. It was the ninth time in the last 10 games that the Devils gave up the first goal. Then, Logan O’Connor struck with a gorgeous redirect past Jake Allen to stretch the Avs’ lead to two. The Devils had a few solid chances on a late-period power play, but to no avail.

The Devils were very flat in the second, and the Avs took advantage as Artturi Lehkonen scored on a breakaway to make it 3-0. The Devils had just two shots in the period and left the ice to a chorus of boos from their home crowd.

The Devils turned it up a little in the third, but the Avs kept most of their chances to the outside and Wedgewood came up with the stops when necessary. Then, the Devils pulled Allen for the extra attacker and Parker Kelly iced it with an empty netter.

The Avs will be back in action at 7:00 PM Tuesday night in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins. The Devils will also return to action at the same time, continuing their homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs.