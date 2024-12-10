Maple Leafs Benefiting From Early Christmas Presents in 2024-25

It’s the holiday season and that means that Christmas is quickly approaching for many.

While some are still shopping for gifts for loved ones, for the Toronto Maple Leafs, their presents arrived a little early as they’re reaping the rewards with some of their offseason additions. As a result, they’ve been exceptional to this point as they’re currently second in the Atlantic Division.

Given their position, they could look to add a few more pieces and go on a deep run closer to the trade deadline. For now, their Christmas shopping is completed as there’s a long list of gifts that they received before December 25th.

A Dynamic Duo in Goal

It’s been a long time since the Maple Leafs had a reliable goaltending tandem where both players were getting results. The addition of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll continuing to showcase his talent are a big reason that the Maple Leafs are where they are.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both goalies are in the top-five in goals against average– Woll sitting third with 2.20 and Stolarz right behind him with 2.22– and in save percentage with Stolarz in third with .924 and Woll in fifth with .919. Looking at their five-on-five numbers compared to goalies who have played 400 minutes, Stolarz is third in goals saved above average with 13.17 and Woll is 11th with 4.33. Woll has the fifth best high danger save percentage with .860 and Stolarz is 10th with .847.

In the past, the Maple Leafs have struggled to find consistency in goal or even find one that could keep the puck out. Stolarz and Woll are doing just what the team needs them to do, making timely saves and giving their team a chance to win every night. Considering the revolving door of goalies they’ve seen previously, Stolarz and Woll are the perfect gifts in goal for this team.

A Shut Down Pairing

From a formidable duo in the crease to one on the blueline, the Maple Leafs have been gifted a pretty strong and impactful second pairing. Much like Stolarz being a great addition in goal, the signing of Chris Tanev on the blueline is paying off. As a result, the pairing of Tanev and Jake McCabe have been easily the Maple Leafs best pair this season and have exceeded expectations.

Related: Maple Leafs Prospect Report: Cowan, Akhtyamov & Holinka

The duo has been relied on heavily in a shutdown role within their own end, but have been showing the offensive impact beyond the scoresheet. With over 200 minutes played together, the pairing has been on for only four 5-on-5 goals against and haven’t allowed a high danger goal against as well. The pair is also top-15 in expected goals for percentage with 55.78, despite only starting 25% of their shifts in the offensive zone.

The pair of Tanev and McCabe have been doing it all since being formed. They can hit, block shots and pressure and keep opponents to the outside, not conceding an inch in the high danger area. While McCabe has missed some time after taking a puck to the back of the head, when he returns, the pairing will continue to do more damage within their own end.

Marner’s Dominance

When Auston Matthews missed nine games with an upper body injury, it was Mitch Marner that took control of the offense as it looked as if everything was going by him. His high-octane pace of play, creativity was evident as his goal scoring totals increased.

All of this is happening in a contract year where he’s most likely due for a big pay day. He’s first in primary assists in all situations with 21 and his defensive game continues to be some of the best in the league as he’s fifth in takeaways with 22. It would be wise to keep him beyond this season as his dominance has taken over and even head coach Craig Berube is starting to rub off on him.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner hasn’t been focussed on his new contract and when he’s dialled in and playing with a lot of energy, that’s when he’s at his best. While many may not think it, but considering he can play in all situations, he can produce offensively and drive play even without Matthews. Marner continues to show his dominance this season and why he’s an important piece to this team.

Prospects Performing Well

Despite not having elite level talent in their prospect pool, the Maple Leafs are getting results from some of their top prospects. With a number of injuries to regulars over the last few weeks, the team had to rely on some of their up-and-coming players. While their futures remain to be seen, the play of Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin have stood out.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Minten has four points in eight games and has been relied on in a depth role and has shown with his opportunistic play that he can be a game changer. He makes simple, but effective plays and it always ends with a positive result. Grebenkin has been an absolute force and is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his play on the ice and his comments and personality off it. Their play hasn’t gone unnoticed and will lead to some tough decisions later on.

Related: Analyst’s Marner-for-Rantanen Trade Proposal Doesn’t Make Sense

At the junior level Easton Cowan continues to stand out. He’s more than likely a lock to make Team Canada for the World Junior Championship and recently broke Doug Gilmour’s record for a point streak in the Ontario Hockey League. While it’s “unofficial,” the feat is impressive as he has recorded a point for over a year. He has 28 points in 20 games this season and will continue to generate buzz every time he finds the scoresheet.

The Maple Leafs were fortunate enough to get a handful of early presents ahead of the Christmas break. From new additions in goal and on the blueline to their prospects, they’re getting good results in all areas of the roster and organization. Safe to say, compared to last season, they’re on the nice list.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.