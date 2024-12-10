Canadiens Stave Off Terry and Ducks 3-2 in Shootout

Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry had the game against the Montreal Canadiens on his stick, but hit the crossbar in the final minute of overtime. A hero up until that point in the game Monday night, Terry had scored twice already. However, with the Ducks down two to none in the ensuing shootout, pressed into action to try to prolong it, Terry then slid the puck wide of the net, between Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault’s legs. Habs win 3-2.

It’s fair to say Terry did everything imaginable to try to win the game before that point. Even before overtime, with the score 2-2, he fed Frank Vatrano for a point-blank chance with about three minutes remaining that Montembeault impressively stopped. Overall, despite Terry’s heroics, Montembeault was the difference as a result. He made 27 saves on 29 total shots, continuing to justify his selection to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Related: Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Canadiens – 12/9/24

In contrast, Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal also had his moments, but not as much down the stretch, without having to make a save in overtime. He had 19 saves on the night. Canadiens forward Patrik Laine beat him to open the scoring early in the first with Jansen Harkins off for slashing. Both Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson assisted on the goal, extending their respective point streaks to seven games.

Hutson Sets Another Canadiens Mark

Hutson, who had already set a record for the longest point streak for a Canadiens defenseman 20 years of age or younger a few games ago, set another with the assist. He became the first rookie Canadiens defenseman to score a point in seven straight games, with Chris Chelios last scoring in six straight, on two separate occasions, in 1984-85. On the first of those occasions, Dec. 16-27 1984, the ex-Hab had been 22 years old.

Terry evened the mark midway through the first, scoring off a rebound on an odd-man rush that originated with an errant Kirby Dach pass in the offensive zone. It marked his 250th career point. He gave the Ducks the lead early in the second with Arber Xhekaj off for holding, tipping in an Alex Killorn pass at the side of the net. Dach then redeemed himself to a degree. He scored 11 seconds later to tie the game, after Dostal misplayed the puck and gave it away to Juraj Slafkovsky.

Anaheim Ducks Alex Killorn and Troy Terry celebrate a goal – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Laine scored again in the shootout, followed by Cole Caufield, to earn the Canadiens the victory. The game represented a battle of teams in last place in their divisions. The win gives the 11-14-3 Canadiens a 3-1 record on their current homestand, which wraps up on Thursday, Dec. 12, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 10-12-4 Ducks continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Ottawa Senators.