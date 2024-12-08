Top 3 Penguins Difference-Makers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a bit of luck lately. They have won five of their last six games and are playing like a different team. Pittsburgh may be starting to turn things around and there are a few players who have stepped up in a big way for the team.

Blake Lizotte

The Penguins signed Blake Lizotte this summer to a two-year contract worth $1.85 million average annual value (AAV). He missed two weeks in November due to a concussion, but since returning to action on Nov. 27 against the Vancouver Canucks he has been holding his own.

Lizotte had a goal against Vancouver and has four points in his last two games. At 26 years old, he’s not exactly young but through 11 games he’s definitely shown promise. He is good at going to the front of the net and he’s been great on the forecheck. He has also been a great addition to the penalty kill.

The Penguins’ third line has arguably been their best line as of late and this is in large part thanks to Lizotte. He is putting in the work and meshing well with linemates Michael Bunting and Anthony Beauvillier. There is no doubt that he is a difference maker and if he can stay healthy he will be a huge asset.

Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson has had a bumpy start to the season, however, he has shown major signs of improvement in his last few games. He had three assists against the Canucks in what was one of his best games of the season so far. He was great in all three zones and he was passing well throughout the game.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Karlsson also logged an assist in the Penguins’ 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Nov. 29. He had a strong performance against Boston on both sides of the puck. He was defending hard and skating well. Now, all he has to do is stay consistent and continue to help his team win games.

Bryan Rust

Over the years, Bryan Rust has become a very important member of this team. He is an extremely hard worker who plays a very passionate game. He scored two goals and had one assist against the Canucks and was involved in all three zones during the game. He was effective on defense and played smart in the neutral zone in transition.

Rust also scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 3. He is dependable and can be counted on to do whatever is asked of him. He has turned into a leader on the team, and if the Penguins have any hope of turning their season around they need him to keep doing what he is doing.

Can the Penguins Turn Things Around?

Pretty much everyone has given up hope on the Penguins this season, but it may be too early to count them completely out. In the Vancouver game, they stuck to their system and played for a full three periods. They also had a strong net-front presence and showed they could play disciplined on defense. They showed amazing effort and did not allow the Canucks to push back. Vancouver only had three high-danger chances at 5-on-5 play in the whole game.

Pittsburgh’s power play has also been really good lately as the game against the Canucks marked the fourth straight game with a power play goal. In these last four games, the Penguins have not been doing anything super flashy. They have simply been controlling the play and winning puck battles. If they can keep it up, they may just find themselves in some playoff conversations come this spring.