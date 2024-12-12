Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Islanders – 12/12/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (9-17-2) at ISLANDERS (11-12-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, CHSN, MSGSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — Kevin Korchinski

Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Martinez, a defenseman who missed a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers, left practice early Wednesday and is being evaluated. … Smith is expected to play after not playing Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Dennis Cholowski — Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Mayfield (illness) will play after he missed a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Lee (illness) is a game-time decision.

Latest for THW: