Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Islanders – 12/12/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the New York Islanders tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (9-17-2) at ISLANDERS (11-12-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, CHSN, MSGSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Taylor Hall — Ryan Donato — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — Kevin Korchinski
Wyatt Kaiser — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Martinez, a defenseman who missed a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers, left practice early Wednesday and is being evaluated. … Smith is expected to play after not playing Tuesday.
Islanders projected lineup
Maxim Tsyplakov — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom — Casey Cizikas — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Dennis Cholowski — Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov — Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Mayfield (illness) will play after he missed a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Lee (illness) is a game-time decision.
