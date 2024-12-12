Projected Lineups for Devils vs Kings – 12/12/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (17-8-3) at DEVILS (18-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
- The Kings held an optional skate on Thursday, but are likely to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Haula did not participate in the skate but is expected to play.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)
Status report
- Allen will miss his second straight game, but the goalie did skate on his own Thursday. “We’ll see where he’s at going into practice [Friday] and make a determination from there,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said of Allen’s injury.
