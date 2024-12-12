Projected Lineups for Devils vs Kings – 12/12/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (17-8-3) at DEVILS (18-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Kings held an optional skate on Thursday, but are likely to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Haula did not participate in the skate but is expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)

Status report

Allen will miss his second straight game, but the goalie did skate on his own Thursday. “We’ll see where he’s at going into practice [Friday] and make a determination from there,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said of Allen’s injury.

Latest for THW: