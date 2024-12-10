3 Takeaways From the Devils 2-1 OT Loss to the Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils’ homestand does not appear to be going how they anticipated. With the third of five games on home ice, the Devils lost 2-1 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After getting shut out by the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on Sunday, this game was at least closer in score. Despite the unfortunate loss, there were still some positives from the Devils after their performance against the Maple Leafs.

Stronger Puck Possession

Although the Devils only scored one goal in the game, they had a plethora of chances to increase their score. They outshot the Maple Leafs 39-16. Winning 50.8% of faceoffs to the Maple Leafs’ 49.2%, it doesn’t appear they should have this much of a shot attempt lead over the Maple Leafs. However, the Devils also had nine takeaways which helped bring up their shot attempt number.

The Devils had many good chances to try and score. Sadly, they were unable to truly capitalize on all of their shot possibilities. They clearly had better puck possession throughout the entirety of the game. While the puck was in the scoring zone, the Devils were just unable to make the goals happen.

It comes down to knowing where the opportunity arises. There were several moments within the game where the Devils should have shot the puck instead of passing to a teammate. In this instance, the Devils need stronger playmakers. They need to recognize where the best opportunity is, and when to capitalize on this.

Bastian Back in the Lineup

After missing 12 games due to a jaw injury, Nathan Bastian was back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 1. He appeared on the fourth line alongside Tomas Tatar and Justin Dowling.

Bastian racked up a total of 7:02 in ice time for the game. Playing on the fourth line and the first game back since returning to the NHL, he played a decent amount of ice time. He was unable to score any points for the team last night, but it is still nice to have him back in the lineup.

Ondrej Palat With the Devils’ Only Goal of the Game

Although the Devils were only able to score one goal off of their many chances, it was Ondrej Palat who answered the call.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Palat had control of the puck within the Devils’ scoring zone, however Morgan Rielly poke-checked the puck away from him. Jesper Bratt was able to recover the puck. Skating it up from the blue line, he passed it to Palat. Even though Philippe Myers was in front of the net, he would not be thwarted. Palat shot the puck, scoring the first goal for the game.

This goal in the second period would go on to be the only one that the Devils scored for the night. Palat earned his fourth goal of the season and Bratt earned his 25th assist.

It’s plays like this that the Devils need to jump on. Even though Myers was in front of the net, Palat was not afraid to shoot the puck. Thankfully, it hit its target and he was able to score. Even with 39 shots on net, it was not enough to score more goals. If more members of the Devils get opportunities like Palat did last night and actually shoot the puck, the team can become a more cohesive unit and a true force to be reckoned with.

Let’s Try Again

The Devils look to brush off these two hard losses when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 12.