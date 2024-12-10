Devils’ Nathan Bastian Activated Off Injured Reserve

The New Jersey Devils have announced that they are activating Nathan Bastian off of injured reserve effective Dec. 10.

Nathan Bastian, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bastian has not played since Nov. 1, when the Devils visited the Calgary Flames. He sustained a jaw injury in the first period, which prevented him from finishing the game. He missed 12 games between now and Nov. 1, eight of which were on the road.

Bastian has played 12 games this season, scoring two goals and adding three assists for five points.

With Bastian back off of injured reserve, the Devils are sending Nathan Legare back to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. He only played in three games with the Devils, and did not record any points. He has played in 18 games with the Comets this season, scoring three goals up until now.

Optional #NJDevils morning skate attendance: Bastian, Bratt, Legare, DeSimone, Meier, Haula, MacDermid, Poulter — Catherine Bogart (@CatherineBogart) December 10, 2024

Bastian participated in this morning’s optional practice skate, alongside Jesper Bratt, Nick DeSimone, Legare, Timo Meier, Erik Haula, Kurtis MacDermid, and Isaac Poulter. Poulter was also called up today from the Comets due to Jake Allen’s absence.

These are all good signs pointing to Bastian’s return, perhaps as soon as tonight when the Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.