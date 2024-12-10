Devils Recall Goalie Isaac Poulter From the AHL

Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils took to social media to announce that Jake Allen was being evaluated and might not be in the lineup for the Dec. 10 game. Today they announced that they have recalled Isaac Poulter from the Utica Comets.

Per Sheldon Keefe, Jake Allen is being evaluated today and is questionable to back up Jacob Markstrom tomorrow against Toronto. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 9, 2024

Poulter has been a goalie for the Utica Comets since the 2022-23 season. In 2022-23, he played in 13 games, racking up seven wins, three losses, and three OT/shootout losses with a save percentage (SV%) of .883. During the 2023-24 season, he played in 28 games, earning 17 wins, eight losses, and one OT/shootout loss. His SV% increased to .911.

He also split his time between the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL during these two seasons. In 2022-23, Poulter played in 22 games for the Thunder, earning him a SV% of .910. He played in only six games for the Thunder in 2023-24, with a total SV% of .917.

Isaac Poulter, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So far this season, Poulter has played in nine games for the Comets, earning two wins and four losses, as well as three OT/shootout losses. His current SV% is .871.

Poulter has yet to play in an NHL game, but he took part in the optional skate for the Devils this morning. He will back up Jacob Markstrom tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.