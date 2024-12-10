Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Werenski, Jenner, Trouba & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets are finally back home after their five-game road trip that saw them go through Chicago and then Western Canada. They bookended wins in Chicago and Winnipeg and suffered losses in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

This week in News and Rumors, we start with some good news that one of the Blue Jackets’ players was able to share while on the road trip.

Werenski Makes Four Nations

The rosters for the Four Nations Tournament was recently revealed. Team USA announced that Zach Werenski made their roster. The story of how Werenski found out was quite good.

“We had a team dinner at Martini after our Carolina game,” Werenski said. “The restaurant I think closes at 11. We walked in right at 11 and Billy (Bill Guerin) was sitting there with Chris Kelleher at the bar. So me and my fiance went over and talked to him for a bit. I was kind of nervous. I wasn’t sure if I had made the team or not yet. I was just talking to him about the season. Then we went to the back room, sat down and then Ollie came in. And he said when he walked in, Billy grabbed him and said, can you grab Z’s fiance again?”

“So then I kind of had a feeling when I was walking back out there. We’re going back out there like something’s up. It’s either going to be yes you made it or hey we’re going in a different direction. Then he was like guys, I forgot my wallet. I just want to see if you guys would buy, pay for our bill. I’m still kind of nervous. I don’t know what to say. My fiance right away was like, if you put him on Team USA, we’ll buy your dinner.”

“In my mind, I was like don’t say that, but she doesn’t care. She was just having fun and Billy loved it. And he’s like well yeah because you’re buying because he’s in. Then it was a whirlwind. It was a cool moment. I gave him a hug. I gave my fiance a hug. Then we got back to our table and we asked the server to go get his bill for us to pay for it. By the time we asked the server, he was already gone. So I do owe him a dinner.”

Flyers coach John Tortorella said on Tuesday morning that Werenski is “having a hell of a year.” At over a point per game offensively while outscoring the opposition when on the ice, he’s in the Norris Trophy conversation. He has done everything asked of him and then some to earn this opportunity. It’s nice to see it noticed at the national level too.

Jenner Skating

Tuesday morning in the Blue Jackets’ locker room brought an interesting sight. Captain Boone Jenner was in his jersey on his way out to the Ice Haus to get a skate in.

It marked the first time to my knowledge Jenner had skated since his injury in training camp. Thanks to a fan comment, they mentioned Jenner started skating previously. It’s an encouraging sign as he starts his road to an eventual return.

We’re still nowhere close to Jenner playing in a game. The skate he did on Tuesday was on his own after the optional was done. Can he get back before the Stadium Series game on March 1? In a perfect world, everyone would love that. But the fact he has started skating is as good of news as anyone could have hoped for given the surgery and the severity of his injury.

If there’s anyone who could get back as soon as possible against the odds, it’s Jenner.

Lesson in Trouba Situation

The Jacob Trouba situation with the New York Rangers has finally come to a conclusion. In the end, it was the Anaheim Ducks that acquired him.

GM Don Waddell went on the Donnie & Dhali show in Vancouver last week and admitted the Blue Jackets were in on Trouba. At that time, Waddell said he didn’t know how things would end up.

After the trade went down, multiple reports said that Trouba woudn’t waive his no-trade clause to come to the Blue Jackets. That was within his right to do especially considering the circumstances.

But what should we take away from this situation? The lesson is that Waddell won’t wait around if a situation comes up that could improve the team. It’s not often players like Trouba become available. His physical presence would have been welcomed on the Blue Jackets.

Although this didn’t work out, Waddell showed everyone that not only would he get involved in a particular situation, they’d have the framework together to make a deal. Had Trouba waived, he would have been a Blue Jacket.

That should awaken everyone on the Blue Jackets. If they want to keep their spot, especially those lower in the lineup, Waddell will not hesitate to make a move. He did that already with Dante Fabbro. Now he’s on the top pair with Werenski.

If another Trouba-like situation arises, don’t be surprised to see Waddell and the Blue Jackets trying to make something work.

