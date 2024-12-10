Kevin Shattenkirk Announces Retirement From the NHL

Kevin Shattenkirk, a veteran of the NHL for 14 seasons, announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday (Dec. 10) on his social media platforms. The right-shot defenseman was a free agent after a 61-game stint with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24.

Thank you to the game I love. ✌🏼 Deuces pic.twitter.com/QYvpHlOOhk — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) December 10, 2024

Shattenkirk’s NHL Career

Shattenkirk started his NHL career in the 2010-11 season after being selected 14th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2007 draft class. His time with the Avalanche was short-lived, however, as he was involved in a blockbuster trade in his rookie campaign.

On Feb. 19, 2011, he was dealt to the St. Louis Blues along with forward Chris Stewart and a conditional second-round pick for 2006 first-overall selection Erik Johnson, forward Jay McClemment, and a conditional first-round pick. Despite trading someone of Johnson’s caliber, the Blues did quite alright with this deal.

Quickly, Shattenkirk became one of the more notable offensive defensemen in the NHL, although he showed signs of this with 26 points in 46 games as a member of the Avalanche. Shattenkirk finished 18th in Norris Trophy voting—albeit with one fifth-place nomination—in his sophomore campaign. He spent a total of seven seasons in St. Louis, helping them form one of the premier defensive units in the league at the time.

His tenure as a Blue came to an end in 2016-17 when he was sent to the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline. From there, a long-term home was hard to find. He was bought out by the New York Rangers before the 2019-20 season and scooped up by the Tampa Bay Lightning. But that’s where he experienced some big-time playoff success.

In the COVID-19 postseason bubble format, he and the Lightning went the distance to capture the first Stanley Cup of his career. Shattenkirk had 13 points in 25 games, seventh among all defensemen.

Shattenkirk signed his last notable payday with the Anaheim Ducks a few months later, a three-year deal worth $11.7 million in total value. He rode off into the sunset after his aforementioned brief stint in Boston during 2023-24.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Overall, Shattenkirk had 103 goals and 381 assists for 484 points in 952 games. He received at least one Norris Trophy vote three times in his career (2011-12, 2014-15, and 2016-17), all of which were seasons he either partially or fully spent in St. Louis. Speaking of the Blues, his 258 points are seventh all-time among their defensemen.