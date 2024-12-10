Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Canucks – 12/10/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (13-13-2) at CANUCKS (14-8-4)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Broberg, who has played four games after missing 12 with a lower-body injury, did not take part in the morning skate, but coach Jim Montgomery said it was a “maintenance day” and he will be available.

Perunovich, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup for Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who was a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Leddy, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 15, was on the road trip and practicing before being sent back to St. Louis after the game in Edmonton for further evaluation.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Aatu Raty — Max Sasson — Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Mark Friedman — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Demko will make his season debut, his first game since injuring his left knee in the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season on April 21.

Canucks forward J.T. Miller skated with the team Tuesday for the first time since taking a personal leave of absence Nov. 19 but will not play.

Forbort, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Nov. 2, is practicing without a noncontact jersey and could return against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

