Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Canucks – 12/10/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (13-13-2) at CANUCKS (14-8-4)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
- Broberg, who has played four games after missing 12 with a lower-body injury, did not take part in the morning skate, but coach Jim Montgomery said it was a “maintenance day” and he will be available.
- Perunovich, a defenseman, comes out of the lineup for Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who was a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
- Leddy, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 15, was on the road trip and practicing before being sent back to St. Louis after the game in Edmonton for further evaluation.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Aatu Raty — Max Sasson — Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Mark Friedman — Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)
Status report
- Demko will make his season debut, his first game since injuring his left knee in the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season on April 21.
- Canucks forward J.T. Miller skated with the team Tuesday for the first time since taking a personal leave of absence Nov. 19 but will not play.
- Forbort, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Nov. 2, is practicing without a noncontact jersey and could return against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
