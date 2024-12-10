Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Kraken – 12/10/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (17-9-2) at KRAKEN (14-14-1)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson – Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Joshua Mahura
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Status report
- Daccord will return after missing a 7-5 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday due to illness.
