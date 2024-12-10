Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Kraken – 12/10/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (17-9-2) at KRAKEN (14-14-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

More from THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Yanni Gourde

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson – Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Joshua Mahura

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Daccord will return after missing a 7-5 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday due to illness.

More from THW: