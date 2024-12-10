Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Oilers – 12/10/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (14-9-2) at OILERS (15-10-2)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Nick Paul — Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — J.J. Moser

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Steven Santini

Injured: Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Status report

Cirelli, a center, participated in the morning skate but is doubtful to play after leaving in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, when he took a hit from defenseman Noah Juulsen. Cirelli would be replaced by Geekie

Perbix will play for Cernak, a defenseman, who was also injured Sunday.

Santini, a defenseman, was recalled by the Lightning from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate.

