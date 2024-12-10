Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Oilers – 12/10/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight at Rogers Place. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (14-9-2) at OILERS (15-10-2)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Nick Paul — Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — J.J. Moser
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Steven Santini
Injured: Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)
Status report
- Cirelli, a center, participated in the morning skate but is doubtful to play after leaving in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, when he took a hit from defenseman Noah Juulsen. Cirelli would be replaced by Geekie
- Perbix will play for Cernak, a defenseman, who was also injured Sunday.
- Santini, a defenseman, was recalled by the Lightning from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- The Oilers held an optional morning skate.
