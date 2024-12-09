Oilers’ Zach Hyman Is Going on the Offensive After Team Canada Snub

It took Zach Hyman an entire career to prove he belongs in the conversation about the top hockey players from Canada. It took a fraction of that time for the Edmonton Oilers winger to disappear from the discussion.

On Wednesday (Dec. 3), Team Canada unveiled its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the 32-year-old was not among the 13 forwards selected to wear the maple leaf at the upcoming tournament.

Only a few weeks ago, the Toronto native was being projected for a spot on Team Canada’s top line, alongside Oilers teammate Connor McDavid. But Hyman had a rough start to the 2024-25 NHL season, scoring just three goals in 20 games, and thoughts about him quickly changed.

But maybe those thoughts didn’t change so much as they reverted to old sentiments: Hyman, who spent several years with the Toronto Maple Leafs before signing with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021 offseason, has always had his doubters.

Hyman Has Long Been Doubted

In 2023-24, Hyman scored 54 times, the 13th most goals in a single NHL season this century, yet he somehow wasn’t selected or voted to play in the All-Star Game.

When Hyman notched his 50th goal of the season, becoming the third oldest player in NHL history to reach that milestone for the first time, some diminished the achievement.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

In one particular commentary that exploded across social media, a media personality said that Hyman’s success was made possible by family wealth, affording him playing and training opportunities while growing up that were otherwise inaccessible, and that Hyman has lucked out in the NHL by playing on lines with superstar talents, first Auston Matthews in Toronto, and currently McDavid with the Oilers.

Valid or not, these are narratives that have long dogged Hyman, who grew up playing on teams owned and operated by his father (from ‘How a dad with NHL dreams bankrolled a hockey empire’, Toronto Star, 9/16/10). But there’s ample evidence that Hyman is full value for his success and has come by it honestly.

Hyman Keeps Getting Better

While playing for the men’s hockey team at the University of Michigan, from 2011-12 to 2014-15, Hyman increased his goals and assists per game averages every season. Since making his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16, he has bettered his goals per game average each subsequent season, up to and including 2023-24.

Such remarkably consistent improvement speaks to Hyman’s dedication and commitment. He offered a rare glimpse into his mindset when he spoke to the media after scoring his 50th goal of 2023-24, against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 24.

"If you things right every day, good things are going to happen."



Zach Hyman speaks as he's looking to hit 50 goals in his hometown tonight vs. the Maple Leafs. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/qtY1YMmGwd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 23, 2024

“I try not to think long-term. My career has always been, ‘let’s just achieve what’s ahead of us,’” said Hyman, who was drafted 123rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2010 before being traded to the Maple Leafs on June 19, 2015.

“When I was in university, I scored two goals in my first year. I was just a (former) draft pick, I was no longer (considered) a prospect and everybody kind of wrote me off.

“Then I started to score again, and all of a sudden I was an NHL player. But I was an NHL player who had no hands and was a grinder playing next to Auston and (William Nylander), that was kind of the narrative,” Hyman continued.

“Then I scored 10 goals and then 15 and then 20, and (the narrative was) ‘Oh, he’s just an okay player, he just plays with good players.’ And I still have that narrative, which is great.

I think it just shows that you hit little milestones along the way, and if you just block out outside noise and you work really hard and you have a positive attitude, good things happen.”

Oilers Stand to Gain From Hyman’s Snub

While the amicable Hyman seems like the last person to harbour hostility, his comments last spring suggest that he’s always played with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He’s acutely aware of the skeptics and is fueled by their doubt.

Which brings this conversation back to present time. Over Edmonton’s two games since the Team Canada roster was revealed, Hyman has three goals and 10 shots. He potted the game-winner both against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (Dec. 5) and St. Louis Blues on Saturday (Dec. 7).

If this extra-motivated version of Hyman is who the Oilers are going to get for the rest of the season, then Edmonton can thank everyone with Team Canada that was involved with the decision to pass on him.

Multiple things can be true. Hyman can both have had greater opportunity at success and be completely deserving of it. He can also be a terrific player while not being the best pick for Team Canada at this moment.

Or Canada’s loss can be Edmonton’s gain. Hyman’s snub might just be the best thing for the Oilers as they look to win their first Stanley Cup in 35 years.