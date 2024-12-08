Oilers Spoil Broberg & Holloway’s Return to Edmonton, Defeat Blues 4-2

Philp Broberg and Dylan Holloway’s return to Edmonton saw the Oilers defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night (Dec. 7). The boo birds were out in full force whenever they touched the puck, stemming from the offer sheet drama over the summer. The Blues battled hard in this one, but they weren’t able to overcome an early deficit. Here’s your game recap:

Game Recap

Edmonton opened the scoring 12:25 into the first period on Corey Perry’s fifth of the season. Darnell Nurse’s wrister was redirected by Perry in front, past Jordan Binnington in the Blues net.

Connor McDavid extended the lead on a giveaway by Broberg in the defensive zone. The puck bounced to the world’s best player in the middle of the slot, and he made no mistake, going five-hole on the Blues netminder. The Oilers seemingly scored again, but a quick whistle by the official negated the goal, so it remained 2-0 Oilers.

Zach Hyman added another on the power play for his sixth of the season. McDavid found Hyman back door 14:37 into the second period. The Oilers had three goals on only 13 shots through 40 minutes.

Zach Hyman celebrates with Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blues wouldn’t go away as Holloway got them on the board in his return to Edmonton for his ninth of the season, 5:02 into the final frame. St. Louis cut the lead to one on a power-play goal by Jake Neighbours 13:09 into the period. Jordan Kyrou’s shot deflected off Neighbours, and past Stuart Skinner in the Edmonton net.

However, the Oilers restored their two-goal lead on Troy Stecher’s first as an Oiler. This was a simple shot from the corner that found a way to the back of the net and is one Binnington would like back. That goal killed any hope of a comeback, as Edmonton held on for the 4-2 victory.

Skinner was very good in the Oilers net, stopping 29 of 31 shots for a .935 save percentage (SV%). On the other end, Binnington was not good, only making 17 saves on 21 shots for a putrid .810 SV%.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night (Dec. 10). The Oilers welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Rogers Place, while the Blues travel to Vancouver to play the Canucks to conclude their four-game Western Canadian road trip.