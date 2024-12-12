Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Blue Jackets – 12/12/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (19-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals will use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with Lindgren replacing Thompson in goal.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James Van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese — Adam Fantilli — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report:
- Greaves will make his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Danforth, a forward, was injured during a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Pyyhtia will replace him.
