Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Ducks – 12/12/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (10-13-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Status report
- The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks Quickly Losing Grip on Season Following Bad Loss to Senators
- Maple Leafs Should Avoid Trading for Ducks’ Trouba
- Top Ducks Storylines Ahead of Matchup vs. Senators
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — Fraser Minten — Max Domi
Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Alex Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin, Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
- McCabe will return after missing the past five games after taking a puck to the head on November 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Defenseman Marshal Rifai was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Forward Nikita Grebenkin was recalled.
Latest for THW:
- Desperate GMs Maple Leafs Should Call to Talk Trade
- Rethinking Matthews & Marner’s Roles on the Maple Leafs’ Power Play
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Grebenkin, Dewar, Nylander & Mermis