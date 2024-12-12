Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Ducks – 12/12/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SNO, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies– Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg — Fraser Minten — Max Domi

Steven Lorentz — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Alex Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin, Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

McCabe will return after missing the past five games after taking a puck to the head on November 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Defenseman Marshal Rifai was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Forward Nikita Grebenkin was recalled.

