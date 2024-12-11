Top Ducks Storylines Ahead of Matchup vs. Senators

The Anaheim Ducks continue their Northeastern Canada road swing tonight with their second matchup in 10 days against the Ottawa Senators. Like the Ducks, the Senators are mired in a rebuild that takes one step forward, two back, then stalls. A battle between two franchises in similar states should at least make for a competitive night in Ottawa. Here’s a look at the key factors heading into the contest.

Who Is Going to Help Terry Up Front?

Troy Terry delivered one of his best games of the season the other night against the Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 9). He had two goals, six shots on net, and one attempt that hit the goal post in 24:51 of ice time. It was his first multi-goal game of the season and third multipoint game in the last two weeks. However, Terry’s production was the only production for the Ducks in the loss. It begs the question – who steps up and supplements Terry’s hot streak?

The Ducks have a growing list of players who have scored a goal or less in the last 10 games, including Ryan Strome, Mason McTavish, Alex Killorn, Cutter Gauthier, Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, Cam Fowler, Brian Dumoulin, and Radko Gudas. That’s half their nightly roster that is wildly inconsistent, cold, and nearly scoreless in almost a month of action. Some players are not expected to consistently produce offense, but some are. The point is that the Ducks are battered, down, and beaten and are desperate for offensive help wherever they can find it.

Frank Vatrano has elevated his play lately, but it’s not enough. Trevor Zegras faces an uncertain future after suffering a seemingly serious knee injury against the Vegas Golden Knights (Dec. 4), and Carlsson hasn’t played since taking a brutal hit in a loss to the Seattle Kraken (Nov. 25). The Ducks have demonstrated they can squeeze out wins enough to stay around the .500 mark, but they are playing with fire. It’s hard not to wonder what is going on in the coach’s room when they devise game plans and set schemes that routinely result in so many one or two-goal efforts. The Ducks rank dead last in the NHL alongside the Nashville Predators with 64 goals scored.

Trouba Gets Second Crack in a Ducks Uniform

Fresh off his Ducks debut, in which he played 22:51 (second among Ducks defensemen), Jacob Trouba will play his second game in a Ducks uniform tonight. He played fine against the Canadiens but was on the ice for their equalizing marker in the second period. A miscommunication between him and Fowler left goaltender Lukas Dostal confused and out of position. However, General Manager Pat Verbeek is excited about the move and the complementary style of play he can bring to the Ducks’ offensively-minded defenseman. Verbeek wants the Ducks to be difficult to play against. By getting a player who will throw his weight around and not concede an inch, he accomplished that. We’ll see what happens in game two.

Player to Watch for Anaheim: Ryan Strome

Outside of Terry and, more recently Vatrano, nobody in the Ducks’ lineup is consistent. Zegras found his game before the injury, and Carlsson was producing in bunches, but like last year, the absences of young skaters have opened the door for other players to seize primary roles on offense that may not have been available otherwise. Can Strome finally be one of those players?

Ryan Strome, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Strome has five goals and seven assists in 26 games this season, roughly the same pace as his previous two campaigns in Anaheim. He routinely plays with Vatrano at even strength and gets plenty of time on the power play. He finds himself in the fortunate position of being one of the few healthy skaters who will get a chance to fill the void left by the injured Ducks. In the last matchup with the Senators, he registered two assists. Can he replicate his performance tonight?

Most Important Key to Victory: Win Special Teams

The Ducks struggle at even strength, so they must win the special teams battle. It’s that simple. They have experimented with dozens of different looks at this point to minimal avail. When things aren’t going their way, winning with special teams could be your saving grace.

To win tonight, the Ducks will likely need three or four goals. They won’t get that solely at even strength. They must convert on the power play tonight. Expect Zellweger, Strome, Vatrano, Terry, and others to be prominently featured on the man advantage.

These Franchises Are Linked by Their Past and Similarly Uncertain Futures

It’s crazy to think that we are closing in on the 20th anniversary of the Stanley Cup Final matchup between these two clubs. Neither the Senators nor the Ducks have rediscovered those heights, although the Ducks have experienced more success in the time since. As they conclude another season series tonight, both clubs are desperate for greater consistency on their path back to playoff contention. Puck drop is tonight at 7:30 PM EST at the Canadian Tire Centre.