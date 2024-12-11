Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Senators – 12/11/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (10-12-4) at SENATORS (12-13-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Status report
- Carlsson will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report:
- The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.
- Neither Zub, a defenseman, nor Perron, a forward, have resumed skating since each was injured Nov. 23.
