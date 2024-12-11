Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Senators – 12/11/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (10-12-4) at SENATORS (12-13-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe — Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

Carlsson will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report:

The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Neither Zub, a defenseman, nor Perron, a forward, have resumed skating since each was injured Nov. 23.

