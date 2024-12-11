Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Sabres – 12/11/24

The New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (14-12-1) AT SABRES (11-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers are not expected to make any lineup changes after a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Vaakanainen, a defenseman, continued to skate in a noncontact jersey.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate.

Samuelsson is expected to return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Bryson could be scratched with Samuelsson’s return. The defenseman has played 17 straight games since being scratched for the first 11 of the season.

