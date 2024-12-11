Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Sabres – 12/11/24

The New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (14-12-1) AT SABRES (11-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Status report
- The Rangers are not expected to make any lineup changes after a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
- Vaakanainen, a defenseman, continued to skate in a noncontact jersey.
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ryan Johnson — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body)
Status report
- The Sabres did not hold a morning skate.
- Samuelsson is expected to return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.
- Bryson could be scratched with Samuelsson’s return. The defenseman has played 17 straight games since being scratched for the first 11 of the season.
