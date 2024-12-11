Flames Have Intriguing Trade Option in Sabres’ Dylan Cozens

The Calgary Flames won’t be targeting rentals anytime soon, but general manager Craig Conroy has said on more than one occasion that he’s looking to add a high-end centreman that fits into their timeline. What he means by that is a player who, by the time they expect to be competing for a Stanley Cup, is still in his prime years, if not just entering them.

Adding such centres through trades isn’t an easy task, as teams generally don’t want to part ways with such players. The best way to get these types of players is to draft and develop them, though the Flames haven’t done a whole lot of that, instead stocking their prospect cupboards with wingers and defencemen.

There may be a few players available, however, who catch Conroy’s eye. One is Josh Norris, who the Ottawa Senators are reportedly exploring moving after yet another slow start to the season. He’s locked in long-term, and has the offensive talent that suggests he will be a top-six forward for many years to come. Now, it appears that there may be another available out of Buffalo.

Sabres Could Move on From Cozens

It’s a new season, but the same result for the Buffalo Sabres, who have a disappointing 11-13-4 record. Barring a major turnaround, they look primed to miss the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season. It’s the second-longest drought in all four major North American sports, trailing only the New York Jets.

The pressure is mounting on the Sabres, whose passionate fan base has had enough of the struggles. They are calling for change, and general manager Kevyn Adams may have no choice but to oblige. One name who may be available on the trade market is 23-year-old Dylan Cozens.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Cozens, who was selected seventh overall in 2019, is a highly skilled forward. He’s just two seasons removed from a 31-goal, 68-point season. He’s struggled since, however, and has drawn the ire of the fan base. Through 28 games this season, he sits with a disappointing 13 points.

“Buffalo fans are all over Dylan Cozens. They’re all over him,” Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts Podcast. “I do think teams have asked about Cozens this year. If I’m Adams and the Sabres, I’m worried, if we trade him, does he become the next guy.”

The “next guy” is in reference to players like Ryan O’Reilly, Linus Ullmark, and Jack Eichel, who have all gone on to have terrific success after being shipped out of town by the Sabres. The fact that Cozens is being discussed with names like those shows just how talented he is.

Cozens Would Require a Haul

Similar to Norris, Cozens is locked up long-term. He is in just the second year of a contract that pays him $7.1 million annually through the 2029-30 season. His lack of production last season and through the first quarter of 2024-25 may lead some to believe he’s not worth the risk, but it’s important to remember how young he still is.

Not only does Cozens fill a positional need for the Flames, but he absolutely fits their timeline of when they expect to become a contender. Players with his type of potential don’t get put up for grabs very often, and while the Sabres don’t appear to be actively shopping him, he doesn’t seem to be untouchable based on Friedman’s latest comments.

Given the enormous upside that remains with Cozens, he wouldn’t come cheap. One Flames fan took to X on Sunday (Dec. 9) to suggest moving the struggling Andrei Kuzmenko, prospect Sam Honzek, and the New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick (which the Flames acquired in the Jacob Markstrom trade) in exchange for Cozens. Kuzmenko, of course, would be added to the deal for cap purposes, while the really intriguing piece would be Honzek, who was selected 16th overall in 2023. The first-rounder would also be of interest to the Sabres, though it won’t be a high one given the success the Devils are having this season.

That would likely be the minimum it would take to get the Sabres to even consider moving Cozens, and is well worth the Flames inquiring about. Another pick or two may be needed to add to the mix, but that still could be worth it for the Flames given their strong desire to upgrade down the middle of the ice.