5 Toronto Marlies Poised to Impact the Maple Leafs

The American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies have long been a critical piece of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, consistently developing top-tier prospects and providing a window into the team’s future. Here’s a breakdown of six key players in the Maple Leafs’ pipeline, their recent performances, and what they might bring to the NHL.

The Journey to the NHL Is Tough, Some Players Might Not Make It

The journey from prospect to NHL regular is a tough one, and it can be especially challenging for those on the cusp of making it. For many players, it’s not just about talent—it’s about fit, timing, and organizational needs. The Maple Leafs have a system filled with talented prospects, but not all of them will find a spot on the big club. The question is, who among these players will make the jump, and who might find themselves running out of time?

Here’s the reality. Some prospects have the potential to explode onto the scene and earn a permanent spot in the lineup. Others, despite their obvious skills, might not quite mesh with the organization’s needs or fit the fast-paced, high-pressure style of NHL hockey. Whether it’s due to injury, a lack of development, or just an unfortunate misfit within the team’s system, some players may find themselves stuck in limbo.

The Maple Leafs Are a Unique Organization with a Unique Vision

The Maple Leafs’ current depth chart has limited space for players to crack top-six or bottom-six roles, and the team’s defence is also a tough competition to break through. This season’s Maple Leafs are known for balancing their offensive stars with solid defensive play, so the role of a depth player has become one that requires more than just skating ability. It’s about versatility, adaptability, energy, and bringing something unique to the team.

Fraser Minten seems to fit the Toronto Maple Leafs vision.

The pressure is on these prospects to show they can be more than just great players at lower levels. They need to prove they can handle the jump in competition, the grind of a full NHL season, and the expectations that come with playing for a franchise like Toronto, with passionate fans and high expectations.

Player 1. Alex Steeves: A Dynamic Scorer Ready for the Next Step

Alex Steeves continues to lead by example for the Marlies, showcasing his ability to generate offence in every game he plays. After a brief stint with the Maple Leafs earlier this season, Steeves has been on fire since returning to the AHL. In just 13 games, he has 13 goals and six assists, bringing his season total to 19 points.

Steeves recently made history by becoming the Marlies’ all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kris Newbury with 170 points in 200 AHL games. His knack for scoring at even strength and on special teams makes him an ideal candidate for another NHL call-up. Steeves could inject energy and depth scoring into the Maple Leafs’ bottom six if he gets the chance.

Player 2. Artur Akhtyamov: A Goalie to Watch

In his first season in North America, Artur Akhtyamov has quickly emerged as the Marlies’ go-to goalie. He has posted a remarkable 8-0-1 record with a league-leading 1.84 goals-against average (GAA) and a .929 save percentage. Akhtyamov’s calm demeanour, combined with his technical precision, has made him a reliable backstop. If injuries or inconsistencies arise at the NHL level, Akhtyamov is well-positioned to make the jump and provide stability in the crease for the Maple Leafs.

Akhtyamov could potentially surpass Dennis Hildeby in the Maple Leafs’ system with his impressive play. While Hildeby is still a solid prospect, Akhtyamov’s rise suggests he could be the better long-term option. With two strong goalie prospects, the Maple Leafs face a good problem: a stable goaltending future. The team will need to decide whether to give Akhtyamov an opportunity sooner or continue developing both players, but either way, their goaltending situation looks promising.

Player 3. William Villeneuve: A Playmaker Finding His Stride

After a slow start to the season, William Villeneuve is beginning to showcase his potential as a puck-moving defenseman. Over the weekend, he registered three assists, tripling his point total for the season and highlighting his ability to contribute offensively. He needed some kind of a breakthrough.

Since being drafted in 2020, Villeneuve has made strides in his mobility and defensive play, areas of his game that initially needed improvement. However, with the Maple Leafs’ defensive depth creating a tough path to the NHL, time may be running out for the former fourth-round pick. Still, his recent growth suggests he could develop into a valuable two-way defenseman if given the chance.

Player 4. Nick Abruzzese: A Versatile Forward on the Rise

Nick Abruzzese continues to impress with his high hockey IQ and versatility. Recently, he contributed a goal and an assist for the Marlies, demonstrating his ability to impact games in multiple ways. With the Marlies, he’s developed a nice on-ice partnership with captain Logan Shaw. Capable of playing up and down the lineup, Abruzzese’s adaptability makes him an intriguing depth option for the Maple Leafs. Whether during a playoff push or as an injury replacement, he has the tools to make an impact at the NHL level.

Abruzzese is a skilled playmaker with great hands and vision, earning praise for his passing ability. While his defensive game has improved, his skating is often criticized for lacking high-end speed and agility, limiting his potential to a bottom-six winger role. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he also lacks the size and physicality that could offset his skating limitations.

Player 5. Fraser Minten: A Rookie Making His Mark

Fraser Minten has turned heads since being recalled to the Maple Leafs. Through eight NHL games, he has impressed both fans and head coach Craig Berube, who praised Minten’s style of play and work ethic. As injuries continue to shuffle the Maple Leafs’ lineup, Minten has shown he can step in and contribute. His strong two-way game and coachability make him a player to watch as the season progresses.

In his recent time with the Maple Leafs, Minten has showcased his high hockey IQ and leadership qualities. His veteran-like presence on the bench and ability to adapt to various roles in the lineup, including a potential top-six spot, have stood out. Berube also noted Minten’s composure, not being easily wowed by the game. With his all-around game and leadership potential, Minten is likely to be a key player for the Maple Leafs for years to come.

Player 6. Topi Niemelä: A Blue Line Prospect with Upside

Despite his strong rookie campaign in the AHL, Topi Niemelä has struggled to gain consistent opportunities this season. With nine assists in 16 games, he remains the Marlies’ top-scoring defenseman, but he’ll need to improve his defensive consistency to climb the organizational depth chart. Niemelä’s skillset remains promising as a future NHL contributor, particularly if he can refine his game at both ends of the ice.

Niemelä’s position within the Maple Leafs organization is uncertain. A couple of years ago, he was seen as a promising prospect, seemingly on track for an NHL spot. However, his stock has since fallen, possibly because he doesn’t fit the Maple Leafs’ current preference for bigger, heavier defensemen. As a smaller player, Niemelä’s future with the team is in question, leaving his role in the organization unclear.

Final Thoughts About These Six Prospects

The Marlies remain a vital part of the Maple Leafs’ system, producing and nurturing talent that could impact the NHL roster. Players like Steeves and Akhtyamov are knocking on the NHL door, while prospects like Villeneuve and Abruzzese refine their games to align with future opportunities. Minten might have found a long-term home with the big club. The jury is out on Niemelä. The remainder of the season should reveal his status in the organization.

As the Maple Leafs look to maintain their competitive edge, these prospects provide both depth and hope for the future. For fans, following their development is an exciting way to glimpse the potential of the next generation of Maple Leafs.