Maple Leafs Should Avoid Trading for Ducks’ Trouba

The New York Rangers decided to trade their captain, Jacob Trouba, to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (Dec. 8) in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The Ducks are currently in a rebuild, so bringing in a veteran depth defender who is known for his physical style of play isn’t a bad move, but it was surprising they moved out a young defender and a draft pick to bring him in.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are trying to contend and win their first Stanley Cup since 1994. Freeing themselves from Trouba’s $8 million cap hit is a huge help if they plan to be buyers at the 2025 Trade Deadline, as they can try to bring in more assets to help them for a playoff push. Now that both teams are moving forward after the trade, it seems the Ducks could have an opportunity to flip Trouba at the trade deadline, with another contending team interested in bringing him in.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to find postseason success this season after coming up short in the first round of the playoffs last season. They made some smart moves to bolster their defensive and goaltending depth bringing in Christopher Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Anthony Stolarz. After being criticized for their lack of consistency when the postseason comes, the Maple Leafs made sure to bring in players who are proven playoff performers and have helped fill their biggest needs.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to bringing in Trouba to add even more depth to their blue line, the idea seems to be loved by some, and hated by some. Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun mentions that the Maple Leafs may have an interest in bringing in Trouba and refers to him as a “big defenceman” that the team likes. However, if they want to remain strong defensively and have the best chance of pushing for a Stanley Cup, they should avoid acquiring Trouba at all costs, even if the Ducks choose to retain 50% of his contract in a trade.

Better Options Available, Trouba Being Overpaid

The main reason that the Maple Leafs should avoid Trouba is the fact he is a defensive liability. His veteran presence and physical play make him an attractive bottom-pairing defender, but he’s not going to be the best option available at the 2025 Trade Deadline. His analytics show he’s not the most reliable defender and could pose the wrong choice if they target a defenceman for a playoff push, and it’s not a smart decision to bring someone in simply for their ability to lay a big hit.

Jacob Trouba, acquired by ANA, is a physical defenceman. Increasingly reckless hit-hunting plus poor mobility have been an issue, as have turnovers in transition. Willingness to jump up in the play + d-zone physical presence are strengths. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/qCHyPFRB1a — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 6, 2024

Trouba doesn’t have much of an offensive side either. This season, he has six assists through 25 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 73 goals and added 242 assists for 315 points through 773 games, which is a 0.40 points-per-game average. After adding two strong defensive defenders in Tanev and Ekman-Larsson to strengthen their play in the defensive zone, it would defeat the purpose of defensive improvement if they were to bring in Trouba, and considering he doesn’t have a strong offensive side to his game either, he doesn’t serve much of a purpose to a contending team.

The thing that contradicts Simmons’ idea of the Maple Leafs liking Trouba is that there isn’t any reason for them to want him. Their defensive lineup is strong as it is, and they shouldn’t be trying to change too much about it. If there is any issue with their defensive play as they head toward the postseason, they should avoid acquiring Trouba at all costs. He is a veteran presence who is known to hit, but he would be a liability that would drag their team down and wouldn’t help them push for their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

