Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Grebenkin, Dewar, Nylander & Mermis

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into tonight’s game against the Anaheim Ducks fresh off a fortunate overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday – a victory that rested heavily on the shoulders of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. On paper, Thursday’s matchup appears to favour Toronto: the Maple Leafs are dominant at home, while the Ducks are coming off a lacklustre 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators last night, and there’s a significant gap in the standings between the two teams.

However, this is precisely the type of game that has tripped up Toronto. Whether underestimating a struggling opponent or failing to match the energy of a team with something to prove, the Maple Leafs have often lost these games. Despite their recent struggles, the Ducks will likely come out with energy and desperation, and Toronto must be ready to match it.

Related: NHL Rumors: Stars, Oilers, Rangers

With lessons to learn from Tuesday’s listless performance against the Devils, the Maple Leafs cannot afford to “dial it in” tonight. A consistent effort, particularly in the opening minutes, will prevent a letdown against Anaheim. Which team will show up?

Item One: Stolarz Play Has Dominated the Conversation

Stolarz’s play on Tuesday night has dominated the conversation since the surprising 2-1 win over the Devils. He made 38 saves and kept the Devils to just one goal despite that they heavily outplayed the Maple Leafs, especially in the first period. With New Jersey outshooting Toronto 16-1 in the opening frame and 39-17 overall, Stolarz single-handedly kept the game within reach.

“It’s not even close without him,” said defenseman Chris Tanev. Tanev praised Stolarz for his ability to withstand the Devils’ early onslaught.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz’s brilliance gave the Maple Leafs a chance to tie the game late on a short-handed goal by Pontus Holmberg before Auston Matthews netted the overtime winner. While Joseph Woll is scheduled to play tonight (although not yet confirmed), the Maple Leafs have two solid goaltenders. As ex-Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe noted, the best in the NHL.

Item Two: Nikita Grebenkin Recalled by Maple Leafs

Nikita Grebenkin’s time in the minors didn’t last long; the Maple Leafs recalled the young forward from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies for tonight’s game against the Ducks. Grebenkin was sent down earlier in the week to make room for Max Domi’s return from a lower-body injury.

Although Grebenkin has yet to record a point in seven NHL appearances this season, his production in the AHL has been promising, scoring four goals and 10 points in 13 games. His recall suggests the Maple Leafs want to inject some “energy” into their bottom-six forward group.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Rookie Nikita Grebenkin Has Become a Fan Favourite

The Maple Leafs reassigned defenseman Marshall Rifai to the Marlies in a corresponding move. With Grebenkin back in the lineup, it will be interesting to see if he can translate his AHL success to the NHL level and make a case for staying with the big club.

Item Three: Connor Dewar Makes an Impact Against the Devils

After recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Connor Dewar has steadily worked his way back into the lineup. Dewar is a key part of the team’s fourth line. He’s known for his energy and physicality, even if the points haven’t come easily. In his first 11 games this season, the 25-year-old hadn’t registered a single point, but his hard work paid off in Tuesday’s 2-1 win against the Devils.

Dewar notched his first point with a shorthanded assist, setting up Holmberg’s game-tying goal midway through the third period. It was a gritty play that illustrated the tenacity Dewar brings to the ice. He also tallied three blocked shots. His physical game remains a key part of his contributions, as evidenced by his 27 hits and 10 blocked shots in just 12 appearances this season.

Connor Dewar, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Dewar’s scoring upside is limited, his performance against the Devils highlighted his value to the team’s bottom six. As he continues to shake off any rust from his injury, the Maple Leafs will look for him to maintain his energetic play. He’s a solid depth player for the team.

Item Four: Alex Nylander and Dakota Mermis Placed on Waivers

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs made two notable moves. They placed Alexander Nylander and Dakota Mermis on waivers. Nylander, who signed a one-year contract with the team in late November, has struggled to find consistent ice time, being a healthy scratch in three of the team’s last four games. If he clears waivers, he will sent to the AHL for more playing time. When called upon, he’ll be ready for another chance with the big club.

Related: Ex-Maple Leaf Wendel Clark Weighs in on Current Leafs Stars

Meanwhile, Mermis, recovering from jaw surgery in late September, began a conditioning stint with the Marlies on Nov. 27. If he clears waivers, Mermis will likely remain with the Marlies as he works to regain strength.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will look to build on Tuesday’s gritty win with a more consistent, complete effort against the Ducks tonight. A fast start and disciplined play will be key as Toronto aims to capitalize on Anaheim’s struggles and fatigue from playing on consecutive nights.

If the game goes into an extra period, keep an eye on Matthews. He’s on the verge of tying Mats Sundin’s franchise record for overtime goals. Domi is also back in the lineup, and tonight would be a good night for him to score his first goal of the season. If Toronto can avoid lapses and generate offensive energy, they should be able to extend their successful record at Scotiabank Arena.