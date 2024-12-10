Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Predators – 12/10/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (13-10-5) at PREDATORS (7-15-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley, Ryan Lomberg
Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Status report
- Kuzmenko and Duehr swapped lines at practice Monday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 6-2 Loss to the Stars
- Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Kadri, Andersson & More
- Stars’ Offense Explodes in 3rd Period, Beat Flames 6-2
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Gustav Nyquist
Zachary L’Heureux — Fedor Svechkov — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron – Colton Sissons
Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)
Status report
- Del Gaizo is expected to play with Carrier, a defenseman, week to week. Wilsby took Carrier’s place on the top defense pair at practice Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Subban-Weber Trade Revisited
- Predators’ Splashy Offseason Moves Have Quickly Turned Into a Disaster
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Senators – 12/7/24