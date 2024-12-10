Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Predators – 12/10/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (13-10-5) at PREDATORS (7-15-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

  • Kuzmenko and Duehr swapped lines at practice Monday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Gustav Nyquist
Zachary L’Heureux — Fedor Svechkov — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron – Colton Sissons

Adam Wilsby — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body)

Status report

  • Del Gaizo is expected to play with Carrier, a defenseman, week to week. Wilsby took Carrier’s place on the top defense pair at practice Monday.

