Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Jets – 12/10/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (15-11-3) at JETS (20-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Pastrnak participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice in Boston on Monday due to an upper-body injury.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

The Jets recalled Chibrikov from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday, and reassigned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL.

Gustafsson enters the lineup in place of Kupari, a center, and Heinola will play in place of Miller on defense.

