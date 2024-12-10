Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Jets – 12/10/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (15-11-3) at JETS (20-9-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- Pastrnak participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice in Boston on Monday due to an upper-body injury.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
- The Jets recalled Chibrikov from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday, and reassigned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL.
- Gustafsson enters the lineup in place of Kupari, a center, and Heinola will play in place of Miller on defense.
