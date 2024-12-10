Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Jets – 12/10/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (15-11-3) at JETS (20-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • Pastrnak participated in the morning skate and is expected to play after missing practice in Boston on Monday due to an upper-body injury.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Rasmus Kupari, Colin Miller

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

  • The Jets recalled Chibrikov from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday, and reassigned forward Brad Lambert to the AHL.
  • Gustafsson enters the lineup in place of Kupari, a center, and Heinola will play in place of Miller on defense.

