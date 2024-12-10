Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Utah HC – 12/10/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (18-5-4) at UTAH (12-11-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson

Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Status report

Lauko will play after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Latest for THW: