Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Utah HC – 12/10/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (18-5-4) at UTAH (12-11-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty, Travis Boyd
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Status report
- Lauko will play after missing six games with a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Minnesota Wild’s Defensive Corps Key in Winning Games
- Blue Jackets’ Daemon Hunt Ready for Fresh Start After Trade
- 5 Takeaways From Wild’s California Road Trip
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Arizona Coyotes’ Impact on Hockey in the Desert
- Utah Hockey Club’s Streakiest Players This Season
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 4-2 Win Over Flyers