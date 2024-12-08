5 Takeaways From Wild’s California Road Trip

The Minnesota Wild went out west for a quick back-to-back in California this past weekend, Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. They faced the Anaheim Ducks first and came out on top 5-1 with a strong showing by the top line, but they had a bit of trouble with the Los Angeles Kings, falling 4-1. Despite the loss, the Wild held with the Kings and still had some bright spots.

The Wild knew they’d be shorthanded due to injuries heading into the trip and would be without Jonas Brodin, Mats Zuccarello, and Jakub Lauko. However, Joel Eriksson Ek was added to that list right before they left for the trip. Even though they were without some of their top players, they found a way to make it through, and we’ll take a look at a few takeaways from their California trip, starting with the Wild’s top line.

Wild’s Top Line Playing Like a Top Line

Against the Ducks, the Wild’s top line stole the show and had great play after great play. It was a slightly different line combination without Eriksson Ek, so it was Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Marco Rossi, but the switch didn’t bother them. That line had 12 shots on goal against the Ducks, resulting in a goal for each player and at least an assist for each as well.

Kaprizov continued to work his magic, but Rossi also stepped up in both games and nearly got his team back in the game against the Kings. His speed and effort led the team in a difficult game; the Kings clearly had the upper hand in. The top line still had chances, but the Kings goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, who used to be with the Wild, was ready for everything.

The Wild were competitive in both games thanks to the efforts of their top line. With some of their players not returning for some time, they’ll be relying on this top line even longer. Hopefully, they can keep up these strong efforts and get back on the winning track.

Wild “Playing the Right Way”

It’s been said a few times already this season by different members of the Wild organization, including head coach John Hynes, but this time, it was newcomer Devin Shore. During an intermission interview during their game against the Ducks, Shore talked about the team “playing the right way” and that it’s working.

To expand on that, the FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Anthony Lapanta discussed how he’s noticed something different with the team this season. They focus on details, trust each other, and believe in their systems. While they will lose a game here and there, as long as they continue to play this style of game and trust each other, they will continue to be successful. Many teams struggle to play an all-around game and believe in themselves and their teammates, but not the Wild.

Wild’s Goaltending Stays Strong

While the Wild didn’t win both games, they were given the best chance to do so, thanks to their netminders. Filip Gustavsson didn’t have to go too crazy with his saves against the Ducks, but when he did have to make a save, he was ready, something he’s been able to do all season long. Those efforts have earned him the top spot in the league with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Gustavsson has been taking most of the starts, but Marc-André Fleury has also performed well. He’s played in seven of the Wild’s 27 games and has only lost one of those games, which was against the Kings. He had a strong start and made some great saves, but unfortunately, his teammates could not score any goals to get themselves in the game until it was too late.

Hopefully, the Wild can continue to rely on their goaltending as the season progresses. Strong goaltending wins games, and it’s been crucial for the Wild so far this season.

Wild Don’t Give Up

The Wild have only lost a handful of games this season, and even those games were closer than the scores entailed. They haven’t been “out” of a game yet this season and it’s because they don’t give up. Even when it seems like the other team is completely in control, the Wild find a way to climb back into the game.

When some players aren’t on their game, others step up to take the load. The Wild have a well-rounded roster that covers for each other and doesn’t show defeat. Even against the Kings, when they were down three goals with minimal time left, they still attempted to score and get themselves back into the game. That mindset will help them when the games get even tougher down the road and hopefully lead to comeback wins because those games are bound to happen as the Wild can’t lead all the time.

Wild Stray From Game When Struggling

The only downside to these past two games, outside of the actual loss, was how they lost. The Kings gained control of the game, and the Wild couldn’t figure out how to get through, which led them to get away from their own style of game. Straying from their game has been rare for the Wild this season, and that’s why they struggled.

They don’t give up when behind, but they also haven’t had to find a way back to their game this season, which is why they struggled. The Kings found a way to rattle the Wild, which worked despite the Wild’s best efforts. Hopefully, they’ll see how they got away from their game and be able to figure out a way back to it in the future.

Wild Face Utah

The Wild will remain on the road to face Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to finish out their road trip. It’ll be the first time these two teams meet up and the first time the Wild see the newest NHL team’s arena. Hopefully, the Wild will be able to bounce back, play their game, and take down Utah to get back on the winning track.