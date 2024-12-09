Stars’ Offense Explodes in 3rd Period, Beat Flames 6-2

The Dallas Stars (17-10-0) hosted the Calgary Flames (13-10-5) on Sunday night, in what was a classic “get right” game for both clubs. The Flames came into Texas winners of just one game over their last six, while the Stars were on a two-game losing streak. With both teams trying to hold onto their place in the standings, you could tell from puck drop that this game mattered.

In the end, a four-goal third period propelled the Stars to a 6-2 victory. Stars defenseman Thomas Harley had two goals, while Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots. Dustin Wolf stopped 25 of 31 in the loss.

Game Recap

Sunday night’s affair was fast and furious from the start. Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring one minute into the game, giving Calgary the early 1-0 lead. Wyatt Johnston quickly tied the game at 4:26, shorthanded, beating Wolf just above the glove.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Halfway through the second period, and for the first time since Nov. 20, Jason Robertson came out of the penalty box and gave Dallas the 2-1 lead, scoring his sixth of the season. At 16:08, Connor Zary was in the right place at the right time as the puck deflected off of his skate, beating Oettinger and tying the game for Calgary.

The first 40 minutes were as well-balanced and back and forth as one could ask for. The last 20 is where the night was flipped on its head. Calgary started the period on fire, controlling the first four minutes in somewhat dominating fashion. At 5:13, the momentum shifted as Roope Hintz scored his 11th of the season and the eventual game-winner. Sam Steel and Thomas Harley blew the game wide open, scoring twice in 61 seconds, at 12:01 and 13:02 respectively. Harley would pour salt on the wound with a minute left, netting home his second of the night and fourth of the season.

The 6-2 final score is not indicative of how the Flames played, but that means nothing in the points column. The Flames are now 1-5-1 in their last seven and look to redeem themselves on Tuesday night as they travel to Nashville to take on the Predators. The Stars have a few days off before welcoming those same Predators to Dallas on Thursday.