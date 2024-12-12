Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Wild – 12/12/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (16-10-2) at WILD (19-5-4)
8:30 ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
- Edmonton claimed Regula, a defenseman, off of waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday
Latest for THW:
- Oilers’ Next 3 Games Will Prove if They’re Contenders or Pretenders
- NHL Rumors: Panthers, Oilers, Senators
- 5 Things to Know About New Oilers Defenceman Alec Regula
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Status report
- Zuccarello, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, each skated with the group for the first time but neither will play. … Eriksson Ek, a forward, has not started skating.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-4 Shootout Loss to Wild
- Wild Mount Comeback in Shootout Win Over Utah
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Utah HC – 12/10/24