Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Wild – 12/12/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (16-10-2) at WILD (19-5-4)

8:30 ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

Edmonton claimed Regula, a defenseman, off of waivers from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Johansson

Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Status report

Zuccarello, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, each skated with the group for the first time but neither will play. … Eriksson Ek, a forward, has not started skating.

