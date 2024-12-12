Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Jets – 12/12/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-7-3) at JETS (21-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Hotlz

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body)

Status report

Whitecloud, a defenseman, will return to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury. Korczak, a defenseman, comes out.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

The Jets held an optional skate Thursday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Kupari would play and Gustafsson would not. Gustafsson, a forward, left an 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday following a fight with forward Trent Frederic in the third period.

