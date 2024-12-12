Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Jets – 12/12/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-7-3) at JETS (21-9-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Hotlz
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body)
Status report
- Whitecloud, a defenseman, will return to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury. Korczak, a defenseman, comes out.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Ducks – 12/4/24
- Golden Knights Blank Oilers 1-0
- Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Golden Knights – 12/3/24
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller, David Gustafsson
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
- The Jets held an optional skate Thursday. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said Kupari would play and Gustafsson would not. Gustafsson, a forward, left an 8-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday following a fight with forward Trent Frederic in the third period.
Latest for THW:
- Jets Place Nikkanen on Waivers For Purpose of Contract Termination
- Jets Steamroll Bruins in Chaotic 8-1 Win
- Jets’ Scheifele Sets New Franchise Record With 13-Game Home Point Streak