Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Blues – 12/12/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (10-16-5) at BLUES (14-13-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin

William Eklund — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev will make his San Jose debut after being acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Mukhamadullin will play and replace Thrun, a defenseman.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Faksa will not play after a skate blade cut in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, but coach Jim Montgomery said the forward is likely to play Saturday against the Dallas Stars. … Mathieu Joseph will replace Faksa in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

