Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Blues – 12/12/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (10-16-5) at BLUES (14-13-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Alexander Wennberg — Luke Kunin
William Eklund — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Status report
- Georgiev will make his San Jose debut after being acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Mukhamadullin will play and replace Thrun, a defenseman.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
- Faksa will not play after a skate blade cut in the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, but coach Jim Montgomery said the forward is likely to play Saturday against the Dallas Stars. … Mathieu Joseph will replace Faksa in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past three games.
