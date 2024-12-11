Jets’ Scheifele Sets New Franchise Record With 13-Game Home Point Streak

Mark Scheifele has set a Jets 2.0 franchise record by recording points in 13-straight home games.

Mark Scheifele 🤝 franchise-record home point streak (13 games) 🏡 pic.twitter.com/oMqvM0SnNb — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 11, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets’ centre set the record when he scored his 15th goal of the season in the first period tonight against the Boston Bruins to make the score 2-0.

Scheifele scored another goal to make it 3-0 in the second and later added a third-period assist in the Jets’ 8-1 beatdown over the Bruins at Canada Life Centre.

If you’re keeping track, the Jets have played 13 home games this season, meaning Scheifele has a point in every single one; further, he has six multi-point home efforts. He is up to 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points on the season to sit second on the Jets.

The last time Scheifele failed to record a point in a regular-season home game was April 1, 2024 when he went pointless in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.