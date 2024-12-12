5 Things to Know About New Oilers Defenceman Alec Regula

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the Edmonton Oilers claimed defenceman Alec Regula off waivers from the Boston Bruins. The 24-year-old has not played yet this season while recovering from knee surgery. He was activated from injured reserve by the Bruins on Tuesday before being placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Regula figures to be Edmonton’s seventh defenceman, perhaps taking the place of Travis Dermott, who has averaged just over 13 minutes per game in only 10 appearances with the Oilers this season.

Alec Regula, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

A former player with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) who was picked 67th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft, Regula has played 22 regular season games in his NHL career. He stands 6-foot-4, weights 211 pounds, shoots right, and hails from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Here are five other things to know about Edmonton’s newest blueliner.

He’s a Clark Cup Champion

As a 16-year-old, Regula spent the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Steel of the United Hockey States League (USHL). He appeared in 53 regular season games, then suited up for five contests in the postseason as he helped Chicago capture the Clark Cup for the first time in team history.

Just before the 2017-18 season, he decided to join the Knights, who had drafted Regula in the fourth round of the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.

“About a week ago, I was all set to go back to Chicago,” Regula told Global News in September 2017. “Then I just started thinking that I had a great opportunity in London to come play and be a guy that impacts the game and be on the fast track to the NHL, so I decided to take advantage of that opportunity.”

He’s a Former Teammate of Bouchard

In London, Regula was a teammate of current Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard for two seasons, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Both were drafted in 2018; Bouchard, who is 10 months older than Regula, was selected 10th overall by Edmonton.

In 2017-18, Regula was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team while Bouchard was named to the OHL First All-Star Team. While both are right-side rearguards, Regula moved to the left to play alongside Bouchard, who was then serving as Knight’s captain.

Alec Regula and Evan Bouchard set up Alex Turko for his first goal of the season and a 2-0 lead over the Kitchener Rangers. pic.twitter.com/9wGtTREZPI — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) November 11, 2018

“Every day I’m learning new stuff from a guy like that,” Regula said of Bouchard during a 2018 interview. “Every single time we step on the ice, there’s something or one thing or another he has to say, and I take it with a ton of value every time.”

When Bouchard headed to the pros in 2019-20, joining the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, Regula elevated his play, leading all OHL defencemen with 27 goals that season.

He’s Been Acquired By Bowman Before

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is clearly a fan of Regula. When he was general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bowman made a trade with the Red Wings on Oct. 28, 2019, to acquire Regula in exchange for forward Brendan Perlini. Just two weeks later, Chicago signed Regula to a three-year entry-level contract worth $2.69 million.

Regula made his NHL debut with Chicago during the shortened 2020-21 season, playing three games. He suited up for 15 games with the Blackhawks in 2021-22 and appeared in four contests in 2022-23. On June 26, 2023, Regula was dealt to the Boston Bruins, part of a multi-player trade made by current Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.

He Was the Top Defenceman in Providence

Regula spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Providence Bruins, where he led the AHL with a plus/minus rating of plus-36. He also scored four goals and recorded 22 assists in 55 regular season games.

Although he missed the last month of the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs with injury, Regula received Providence’s plus/minus and best defenceman awards for 2023-24.

He’s Got One Against the Flames

There’s no better way to win the hearts of Edmonton fans than by sticking it to the Calgary Flames, and Regula has already demonstrated a penchant for doing just that.

The only goal of his NHL regular season – and only point, for that matter – career came in his only game against the Oilers’ provincial rivals, on April 18, 2022. The blueliner fired a long shot from the top of the left circle that found its way behind Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom at 12:54 of the second period. Unfortunately, Chicago lost the game 5-2.

Edmonton doesn’t play the Flames next until March 29, but Regula’s first game with the Oilers could come as soon as tonight (Dec. 12) when the Oilers visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.