NHL Rumors: Blues, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Sabres, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks traded Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues. How long was this deal in the works for? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs got an injury update on goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Did he pull himself from the game? Evan Bouchard is a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers. Should he not be able to play, the Oilers have a couple of backup plans ready to go. Finally, teams are calling about Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres. Is there a deal to be made there?

Blues Trade for Cam Fowler

Early Saturday morning, Blues fans woke up to the news that the team had traded for defenseman Cam Fowler. Following the Anaheim Ducks’ addition of Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers, Fowler’s departure was only a matter of time. But, because he had a four-team no-trade provision in his contract, it took some time to get done.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports, “NHLDucks had been working with Fowler for months on a suitable destination. His no-trade clause was limiting, only four teams on the acceptable list – which also impacts the return. Verbeek presented a multitude of options, Fowler was comfortable with #stlblues.”

Maple Leafs’ Stolarz Out for the Weekend

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reported that Anthony Stolarz came with the Leafs to Detroit to do some work but will not play today or tomorrow in their games. Luke Fox reports, “Bobby McMann returns tonight in Detroit. Anthony Stolarz traveled with the Leafs. He will not play Sunday vs. Buffalo.”

It’s not clear what happened with Stolarz, but Nick Kypreos said on this show: “I think what happened last night is he felt something and got spooked a little bit, and for cautionary reasons, he took himself out of the lineup.” The Maple Leafs haven’t released what the injury is.

Bouchard’s Status Still Uncertain for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers head Coach Kris Knoblauch designated Bouchard as a game-time decision for Saturday afternoon as the Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Defenseman Josh Brown was recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Friday as insurance if Bouchard can’t go.

If out, it is expected that Ty Emberson will be bumped up to the top pairing with Mattias Ekholm, which will be a huge test for Embers. It sounds like the Oilers avoided what could have been really bad news, and Bouchard’s injury isn’t serious.

Dylan Cozens Trade Talk Heating Up

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in his latest 32 Thoughts platforms, teams have called about Sabres forward Dylan Cozens. A former 31-goal scorer in the NHL, if he’s available, the former 30-plus goal scorer could be the latest in a long line of Sabres youngsters who were moved too soon.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman wrote:

“Alright, some other stuff: Buffalo is getting calls on Dylan Cozens. This would terrify me if I were the Sabres, vultures circling overhead while player and team struggle. Right-shot centre, 23 years old, two years removed from a 30-goal season. He’s also signed for five more seasons at a $7.1M AAV, helping his value. I would be very, very careful with this because he’s legitimately wanted.”

If the Sabres are open to talking a deal, the return would have to be significant. Cozens is a perfect target for teams in need of center help, such as Pittsburgh, Nashville, and particularly the Calgary Flames. The Flames, in particular, would value a right-shot center who aligns with their roster’s age profile. Additionally, Craig Conroy has already said he is open to trading a first-round pick for a player of Cozens’ caliber and age.