Blues Acquire Cam Fowler From Ducks

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman has confirmed that the St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth round draft pick in 2027 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027 and minor-league prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka. The Ducks will retain 38.5% of Fowler’s contract.

Fowler, the Anaheim Ducks’ first-round pick (No. 12) in the 2010 NHL Draft, is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries a $6.5 million cap hit for this year and the next.

The Windsor, Ont. native was the longest-serving active member of the Ducks, having suited up for 991 games with the California-based team. He was drafted by the franchise in the first round (12th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The 33-year-old has yet to score this season but has four assists. Over his 15 seasons in Anaheim, he has 96 goals and 361 assists.