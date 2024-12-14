Maple Leafs Panel: MVP Debate, Goal Leaders, and Trade Targets

On a recent edition of Blue or White, the Hockey Central panel—featuring Justin Bourne, Elliotte Friedman, and Nick Kypreos—dove into three burning questions about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season. Who’s been the team’s MVP? Who will lead the team in goals by the end of the season? And, finally, who should the Maple Leafs target at the trade deadline?

Here’s what the panel had to say.

Question 1. Who Is the Maple Leafs’ MVP This Season?

When asked about Toronto’s most valuable player this season, the conversation immediately centered around Mitch Marner and Anthony Stolarz.

Justin Bourne chose Marner, emphasizing his two-way game and leadership in Auston Matthews’ absence earlier in the season. He pointed out Marner’s defensive reliability, citing his impressive number of faceoffs in the defensive zone compared to offensive situations. Bourne also highlighted Marner’s league-leading 15 multi-point games as a testament to his consistent impact. Marner is on pace for 115 points.

Nick Kypreos agreed by echoing Bourne, saying Marner’s value extends beyond his scoring. He’s one of the rare forwards in the league who truly excels at playing a 200-foot game.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Elliotte Friedman took a different view. He gave credit to goaltender Anthony Stolarz. With injuries to Joseph Woll at the start of the season, Stolarz has been a stabilizing force. Friedman noted a standout performance against New Jersey, saying it exemplifies Stolarz’s importance in keeping the team’s season on track.

Question 2. Who Will Lead the Maple Leafs in Goals This Season?

The panel split their predictions between Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the two frontrunners for Toronto’s goal-scoring crown. Kypreos voted for Nylander. He argued that Nylander was currently ahead in the race and has maintained a hot hand. He added that Craig Berube’s style of play, which emphasizes structured hockey, might make it harder for Matthews to keep pace.

The other two analysts backed Matthews. Bourne and Friedman both leaned toward the Maple Leafs Captain, citing his ability to continue scoring goals. Bourne noted that Matthews can score 40 goals in the remaining 48 games, calling him one of the greatest goal-scorers in franchise history.

When the final tally came in, while Nylander is ahead now, the consensus was that Matthews’ scoring streaks could give him the edge by season’s end.

Question 3. Who Should the Leafs Target in a Trade?

In true Blue or White fashion, the panel used fantasy as well as realistic approaches to answering this question. Friedman’s pick was based on fantasy. He chose the New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider. He acknowledged it’s a long shot but argued that Kreider’s skill set—a powerful presence on the left wing and dominance on the power play—makes him an ideal fit for Toronto’s needs.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bourne took a more realistic option. He suggested Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken. Kypreos’ choice was pragmatic. He noted that the New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson was the kind of top-six forward the team needed. Finally, David Amber offered Alex Tuch, although it’s unlikely Buffalo would part with him. He speculated that if the Sabres continue to falter, Toronto might be able to pry Tuch away.

The Bigger Question: Can the Maple Leafs Make the Next Leap?

As the Hockey Central panel highlighted, the Maple Leafs have a mix of MVP-caliber performances, goal-scoring potential, and trade possibilities that could shape the rest of their season. Whether Marner’s two-way brilliance, Stolarz’s reliability, or Matthews’ scoring prowess defines the team, Toronto’s fate will likely rest on how well these pieces come together.

If the Leafs can add the right player at the trade deadline—whether it’s a fantasy pick like Kreider or a more attainable option like Gourde—they might finally be able to break through in the playoffs. One thing is clear: this team has the foundation to contend, and its stars are driving the charge.