Predators Snap 8-Game Losing Streak, Beat Stars 4-1

In what was perhaps their most complete game of the season, the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) beat the Dallas Stars (17-11-0) 4-1, finally putting their eight-game losing streak to an end. The Dallas Stars have the best home record in the NHL, and the Preds have the worst road record. Neither mattered, as Nashville took control in the second period and never let go.

Related: 3 Thoughts as Dallas Stars Enjoy a Long Homestand

Predators’ center Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and three points, while goaltender Justus Annunen had 35 saves in the win.

Game Recap

The Preds outshot the Stars 8-5 in the first period, in what was a tightly played contest right from the start. Nashville defenseman Adam Wilsby had a beautiful snap-shot goal overturned in the opening frame due to offside, and the score remained 0-0 heading into the second.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ryan O’Reilly officially gave the Predators the lead at 11:40 of the second period after a behind-the-net pass from Marchessault found him in the slot. Novak and O’Reilly scored a minute apart in the final 10 minutes of the period to give Nashville the 3-0 lead.

The Stars started the third with some jump, and Jake Oettinger made some key saves keeping his team in the game, and the deficit at 3-0. Stars rookie Lian Bichsel scored his first career goal in his NHL debut to cut the lead to 3-1 halfway through the period, and was met with a massive standing ovation as his name was called from the P.A. minutes later. His special moment would come in a loss, though, as Zachary L’Heureux scored an empty net goal at 16:47 to seal the 4-1 victory for the Predators.

On top of making 35 saves, Annunen earned his first win as a Predator after being traded from Colorado on Nov. 30.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as Nashville travels to Colorado to take on the Avalanche, and the Stars host the St. Louis Blues.