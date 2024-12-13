Canucks Shut Out Panthers 4-0 in J.T. Miller’s Return to the Lineup

Brock Boeser scored in his 500th NHL game to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 4-0 at Rogers Arena on Thursday. Rookie Max Sasson notched his first multipoint game with two assists in the first period, and J.T. Miller had two assists in his return to the lineup. Kevin Lankinen made 27 saves for the shutout, as the Canucks won for only the second time on their current six-game homestand.

Game Recap

Carson Soucy gave the Canucks the early 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period. Taking a pass from rookie Max Sasson, Soucy took a shot that deflected off Aaron Ekblad’s stick and past the glove of Sergei Bobrovsky. They added another late in the period when Danton Heinen tipped a shot-pass from Sasson for his third goal of the season, and first since Nov. 5 against the Anaheim Ducks. The first ended with the Canucks up 2-0 and outshooting the Panthers 10-7.

JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Boeser increased the Canucks’ lead to 3-0 at 4:53 of the second with his eighth of the season. After missing the net on his initial shot, he took the ricochet off the boards and deposited it behind Bobrovsky with him looking the other way. The middle frame ended with the Canucks comfortably up 3-0 despite getting outshot 12-5.

The Canucks wouldn’t allow the Panthers to mount a comeback on this night as Jake DeBrusk scored his team-leading 14th on the power play in the third period to make it 4-0. While they had some good chances on Lankinen, he shut the door to post his third shutout of the season, tying Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the league lead.

What’s Next for the Canucks & Panthers?

The Canucks will welcome the Boston Bruins into Rogers Arena on Saturday in the penultimate game of their six-game homestand. The Panthers, meanwhile, will head to Calgary to take on the Flames, also on Saturday.