Lightning Pull Away Late to Take Down Flames 8-3

The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-10-2) took down the Calgary Flames (14-10-5) by a score of 8-3 to get back in the win column on Thursday night. While the Flames attempted a comeback in the second period, the Lightning pulled away in the final period of play to seal it.

A 2004 Stanley Cup Final rematch featured a six-point night by Nikita Kucherov and a hat trick from Jake Guentzel. Jonathan Huberdeau had the lone multi-point night for Calgary.

Flames Make It Interesting But Lightning Secure Win

Huberdeau (11) got the Flames on the board to open the scoring in the early minutes of the game. Kucherov tied it up 1-1 on a clean breakaway that came on a takeaway at the Lightning blue line.

The score would remain 1-1 after the first period.

The Lightning scored three more unanswered goals in the second period to build the lead to 4-1. Guentzel picked up a goal, followed by two power-play goals by Brayden Point (19) and Anthony Cirelli (12). The Flames cut the lead back down to one with goals by Nazem Kadri (10) and Connor Zary (7).

Once the third period came along, the Lightning caught their footing and pulled away with four goals to wrap up the scoring. Brandon Hagel (13) made it 5-3. Then, Guentzel (13) picked up his second goal of the game – and the Lightning’s third power-play goal – to make it 6-3. Conor Geekie (5) extended the lead further, and Guentzel completed the hat trick to make it an 8-3 final.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 19 of 22 shots while Flames goalie Dan Vladar saved 18 of 26 shots.

The Lightning were a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play, while the Flames had no time with the man advantage in the game.

The Lightning continue their West Coast road trip on Saturday when they face the Seattle Kraken. Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, the Flames will stay at home and take on another opponent from the Sunshine State, the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MST (10 p.m. EST).

