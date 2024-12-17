Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Canadiens – 12/17/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-16-4) at CANADIENS (11-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch

Jack Quinn — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka

Ryan McLeod — Jiri Kulich — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Dahlin took part in the morning skate wearing a regular jersey but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. … Greenway, a forward, left the morning skate and is doubtful to play; he would likely be replaced by Aube-Kubel.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

