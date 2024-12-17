Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Canadiens – 12/17/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-16-4) at CANADIENS (11-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Touch
Jack Quinn — Dylan Cozens — JJ Peterka
Ryan McLeod — Jiri Kulich — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
- Dahlin took part in the morning skate wearing a regular jersey but the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. … Greenway, a forward, left the morning skate and is doubtful to play; he would likely be replaced by Aube-Kubel.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
