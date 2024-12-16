NHL Rumors: Sabres, Kings, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are rumblings out of Buffalo where the owner is visiting on the road as they struggle through a 10-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers pulled Kaapo Kakko from their lineup. Is this leading to a potential trade? The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for help at center, and the Los Angeles Kings are active on the trade market, potentially working on a deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pegula Coming to See the Sabres

Elliotte Friedman reports on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast things are getting spicy in Buffalo, where owner Terry Pegula is flying in to meet the team during their road trip. This has fueled speculation about some big news coming out of that organization.

Terry Pegula Buffalo Sabres Owner and President (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“That means, to me, one of two things,” Friedman explained. “Either he’s making changes or he’s saying this is the group, this is who we’re going with.”

There has been plenty of chatter about teams interested in Dylan Cozens. It’s not clear if Pegula’s visit is to tell GM Kevyn Adams to do what’s necessary to improve the team, but Friedman threw out a wild trade idea of Cozens and Bowen Byram to Vancouver for Elias Pettersson.

Pegula’s visit could be just to offer support, but the belief is that this isn’t great news for someone in that organization. Something has to change.

Maple Leafs Going After a Center in Trade Discussions

According to multiple reports, including one from The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs and General Manager Brad Treliving are actively looking at options to address depth issues at center. Reports note that they’d like a second-line center, with NHL insider Darren Dreger adding, “I suspect Brad Treliving will work hard to acquire a third-line center.”

Nothing is imminent, and the likelihood that something will be done before the trade freeze on December 20 is low. Still, the team is making a list and hoping to finish something before the trade deadline.

Rangers Pull Kaapo Kakko Ahead of Possible Trade

The New York Rangers’ decision to scratch Kaapo Kakko for Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues has sparked speculation. Many analysts believe Kakko’s performance didn’t warrant a benching, leading to rumors that the move might be trade-related. With the NHL’s trade freeze approaching and the Rangers reportedly “open for business,” the timing has raised eyebrows.

Kakko, 23, is on a one-year, $2.4 million deal and will become a restricted free agent this summer. In 29 games, he has 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) and hasn’t faced significant criticism for his play. Rangers beat reporter Vince Mercogliano commented, “I’d name at least a half dozen [players] before I got to Kakko” as underperformers, while Larry Brooks of the New York Post called it not a “run-of-the-mill” scratching.

With teams like the Canadiens, Flames, and Penguins reportedly interested, all eyes are on the Rangers for potential developments.

Flyers and Kings Talking Trade?

During theThe DFO Rundown, Frank Seravalli reported that the Los Angeles Kings are quietly being active in trade discussions and is looking at the Philadelphia Flyers as a possible partner. Seravalli didn’t think Travis Konecny was connected to any deals but names like Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton, and Bobby Brink could be potential options.