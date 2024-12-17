Sabres Trying to Snap 10-Game Winless Streak vs Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres’ winless streak continued Sunday night with a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, extending their skid to 10 straight games. Their last victory came on Nov. 22, a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose.

Despite their struggles, the Sabres have managed to score first in six of their last seven games but have repeatedly squandered third-period leads during this stretch. Team owner Terry Pegula recently met with the team ahead of their next matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. According to Elliotte Friedman, Pegula emphasized his confidence in the current roster, stating there would be no major trades or roster moves for the time being.

The Sabres will head to Montreal to face the Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight, with puck drop scheduled for 7 PM EST. This will be the second meeting between the teams this season; the Canadiens claimed a high-scoring 7-5 victory in Buffalo on Nov. 11. The Sabres aim to even the season series at 1-1.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Preview

The Sabres currently hold a record of 11-16-4 (26 points) and are winless in their last 10 games, going 0-7-3 during that stretch. They sit six points out of the final wild-card spot and are ranked 15th in the Eastern Conference. A loss in their upcoming game would extend their streak to 11 games and drop them to last place in the conference.

The Canadiens have a record of 11-16-3 (25 points) and are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. They sit seven points out of the final wild-card position and are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Canadiens are on a two-game losing streak, including a crushing 9-2 defeat to the Penguins on Dec. 12 and a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Dec. 14.

Sabres Keys to the Game

Pucks on Net

Given how things have unfolded over the past three weeks, the Sabres need to focus on getting pucks to the net by any means necessary. The strategy should be straightforward: shoot low on Sam Montembeault, a below-average goaltender, and crash the crease hard. Create chaos in front of the net, generate traffic, and capitalize on rebounds. Taking advantage of Montembeault’s vulnerabilities will be key.

Lindy Ruff, Head Coach of the Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Keep an eye on Bowen Byram, Owen Power, and Jordan Greenway as potential difference-makers in this game. Byram and Power are excellent puck-moving defensemen who can set up plays, while Greenway’s size and physicality make him a perfect net-front presence to disrupt the goaltender and create scoring opportunities. This trio has the tools to cause havoc and give the Sabres a much-needed edge.

Stars Need to Step Up

Recently, the Sabres have needed more consistent production from their top players. While it was encouraging to see Jack Quinn break out of his slump with two goals on Saturday night, others like Tage Thompson, J.J. Peterka, Dylan Cozens, and Alex Tuch also need to step up and make an impact.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 5-3 Loss to the Maple Leafs

Before the game against the Maple Leafs, Tuch had gone four straight games without a point, while Peterka had managed just two points in his last 12 games. Cozens, meanwhile, has been held pointless in his last three outings. On the brighter side, Thompson is riding a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists) and has registered points in six of his last seven games (five goals, two assists). If the Sabres want to turn their fortunes around, they’ll need these key players to deliver more consistently.

Powerplay Has to Get Going

The Sabres’ power play has been abysmal over their last 10 games, managing just one goal during this stretch. It’s surprising, considering the amount of offensive talent on the unit. With a weapon like Thompson stationed at the left circle, poised to unleash one of the best one-timers in the NHL, you’d expect far better results.

When the Sabres get a power-play opportunity, it’s crucial they make it count. Facing an opponent with a lethal power-play scorer like Patrik Laine raises the stakes even higher. Every man-advantage chance must be treated as a must-convert situation. Even if they don’t score, the Sabres need to create pressure and quality scoring chances. This will generate momentum, build confidence, and keep the team pushing until the puck finally finds the back of the net.

Show Urgency

As mentioned, Pegula met with the team in Montreal—a rare move for an owner to meet with the team on a road trip. He’s made it clear that he believes in the group in the locker room. Now it’s time for the Sabres to show him that belief is justified.

Start strong against the Canadiens, take an early lead, and, most importantly, protect it. Avoid the all-too-familiar pattern of jumping ahead by multiple goals only to let the opposition quickly respond, erase the deficit, and regain control of the game.

Prove to the organization that the desire to win is just as strong in the players as it is in the front office. The coaching staff and management can only do so much—it’s up to the players to execute and deliver on the ice.

Can the Sabres finally snap their winless streak and secure a much-needed victory in Montreal?