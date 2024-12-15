3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 5-3 Loss to the Maple Leafs

It’s hard to imagine the season could get any worse for the Buffalo Sabres. Following a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals, the losing streak sat at nine and hope fell well below zero. A Sunday matinee with the Toronto Maple Leafs felt anything but hopeful.

Instead, Sabres fans were treated to yet another blown lead. After jumping out to a 3-1 lead, the Sabres fell apart as they always do, dropping their 10th in a row. Let’s get into the three takeaways from the 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Jack Quinn Is Alive

Let’s start with something positive: Jack Quinn is alive! He had just one goal coming into this contest but managed to score two against the Maple Leafs on Sunday. Even more exciting is the fact that both were absolute snipes, reminding us all why we were so excited about Quinn in the first place.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

It is the first time Quinn has scored in 17 games, his only goal of the season coming courtesy of an empty netter against the Detroit Red Wings way back on Oct. 26. Hopefully, this is a game that gives him confidence and gets him going. Though there have been Sabres who have played well during this streak, Quinn has remained a massive disappointment.

Quinn was everyone’s breakout candidate, and calling his season disappointing would be a massive understatement. He still has just three goals and seven points in 25 games, but it’s nice to see him find a bit of his scoring touch again.

Backup Goaltending Is a Problem

The Sabres recalled Devon Levi from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL), opting to loan Ryan Johnson to the Americans as well. Though the goaltending is better as a whole since the last promising season the Sabres have had, the backup situation is still troubling.

Related: Sabres’ 2022-23 Season Gave Team False Hope

Levi wasn’t awful but he wasn’t a difference-maker, stopping 36 of 40 shots on the night. He’s being done no favors by team defense, but the backup situation has definitely made life harder on the team. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been good this season, but he can’t start every game.

Levi getting called up also feels like a bit of a mistake given how well he was playing for Rochester. It’s unclear why he got called up when James Reimer is there, but Reimer hasn’t been much better. Chalk it up as yet another problem for the Sabres.

This Team Cannot Hold a Lead

There may not be a scenario in which this team can hold a lead. This is the 12th time this season that the Sabres have blown a lead, tying them for the NHL lead with the Chicago Blackhawks. Being in the company of the Blackhawks, Nashville Predators (11), Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, and Pittsburgh Penguins (all with nine blown leads) is definitely not good.

Though they didn’t make it all the way through the second period before blowing the lead, the Sabres are the second-worst team in the NHL in terms of blown third-period leads. Only the New York Islanders (seven) have more in the final frame than the Sabres.

This is one of those stats that are even more crippling than they look. You can see the team freeze up when playing with a late lead, unsure of what to do and scared of taking any chances. Cut the blown lead total in half and this season may look different.

How Low Does It Go?

The losing streak is up to 10 games and if they don’t beat the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, there’s no telling when it ends. They have the Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights between now and Jan. 4.

It isn’t inconceivable for the streak to hit 15 or more games given the absolute freefall the franchise is in. At this point, firing the general manager feels inevitable, leading to yet another reset. Buffalo fans deserve better than what this team is capable of giving them.