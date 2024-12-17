Penguins Newcomers Are Providing a Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a pretty rocky start this season, but it seems like things may be starting to turn around. Over the last couple weeks, the Penguins have been playing well and fans are becoming cautiously optimistic. Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs for two years in a row, and general manager Kyle Dubas knows what’s at stake if they make it three.

Can the Penguins Continue to Win?

On Nov. 25, Dubas traded a 2027 fourth-round draft pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Philip Tomasino. So far, that trade has been working out well for the Penguins. In seven games with Pittsburgh, Tomasino has scored three goals and registered one assist. That is very different from his time in Nashville at the beginning of the season where he played in 11 games and only registered one assist.

Tomasino slid right into a top-six role with the Penguins playing on Evgeni Malkin’s right side. The pair found instant chemistry and the team has gone 6-2-0 since his arrival. He complements Malkin well and almost brings a Jake Guentzel-like feel to the roster. He has the ability to hide from the defense and come out of nowhere at the last second to score. So far, his play has been strong in all three zones, and his versatility could make him a weapon for Pittsburgh.

Philip Tomasino, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another bright spot for the Penguins in the last few weeks has been Owen Pickering. Pittsburgh was having major issues on defense to start the season, but since adding the young defenseman to the lineup on Nov. 16 things have been improving.

In his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks, Pickering had one of the strongest defensive performances in the Penguins’ 4-3 victory. Against San Jose, he was paired with Ryan Shea on the third pairing. When they were on the ice at five-on-five, the Penguins led in shot attempts 19-7. He also assisted on the only goal scored with the third pairing on the ice when he found Drew O’Connor who set up a shot before Jesse Puljujarvi scored off the rebound. He finished the game with 13:40 in ice time and one blocked shot attempt.

Now, the big question is will the Penguins keep Pickering for the rest of the season? He brings youth to the lineup and is definitely a much-needed spark on defense. He is also an asset on the penalty kill. He has pretty much reached his ceiling in the American Hockey League (AHL) and the minutes he is logging in Pittsburgh are extremely meaningful to his development. He has the potential to become an important part of the team’s future.

Another young player who is turning into a pleasant surprise for Pittsburgh is Cody Glass. Glass was traded to the Penguins in August by the Predators, and he is beginning to trend in the right direction. He spent most of November on injured reserve with a concussion but returned to the lineup on Dec. 6.

Related: 6 Penguins Draft Picks That Didn’t Work Out in Pittsburgh

Since returning to action, Glass has registered three points including his first goal as a Penguin against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 10. In the last couple games, Glass has been centering the third line and holding his own quite well. His speed and reach make him a versatile player that Pittsburgh can deploy in a number of different situations. He has also been good on the penalty kill. He has good instincts and is definitely earning the minutes he’s getting.

Pittsburgh Still Has A Lot of Work to Do

There is no denying that the Penguins still have a long way to go to make the playoffs this season. However, they have shown signs of life recently. If they can continue getting strong performances out of players like Tomasino, Pickering and Glass, then they will definitely have a shot at returning to the postseason in 2025.