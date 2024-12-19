Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Predators – 12/19/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (14-14-5) at PREDATORS (9-17-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Pierre-Oliver Joseph

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)

Status report

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Joseph will not play against Nashville after they acquired him in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Adam Wilsby — Jeremy Lauzon

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Kevin Gravel — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Justin Barron, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Roman Josi (lower body)

Status report

Josi participated in the morning skate but will not play. Predators coach Andrew Brunette said it’s unclear what their lineup will look like on defense. The Predators traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in exchange for Barron. Predators general manager Barry Trotz said he doesn’t expect Barron to play against the Penguins.

Latest for THW: