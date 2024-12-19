Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Predators – 12/19/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (14-14-5) at PREDATORS (9-17-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Drew O’Connor — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Owen Pickering — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Pierre-Oliver Joseph

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body)

Status report

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Joseph will not play against Nashville after they acquired him in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Adam Wilsby — Jeremy Lauzon
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Kevin Gravel — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Justin Barron, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Roman Josi (lower body)

Status report

Josi participated in the morning skate but will not play. Predators coach Andrew Brunette said it’s unclear what their lineup will look like on defense. The Predators traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in exchange for Barron. Predators general manager Barry Trotz said he doesn’t expect Barron to play against the Penguins.

