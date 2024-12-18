Predators Defeat Rangers 2-0 at Bridgestone Arena

On Tuesday (Dec. 17), the New York Rangers were looking to find a way to pick up a win as their 2024-25 campaign has not quite gone the way they had hoped, as they faced the Nashville Predators who have also struggled in their new campaign despite an aggressive offseason. Juuse Saros was between the pipes for the Predators while Igor Shesterkin was in goal for the Rangers.

The Preds ultimately defeated the Rangers 2-0, and the Rangers fell to 1-5-0 in their last six games. The Predators are back in action on Thursday (Dec. 19) against the Pittsburgh Penguins while the Rangers are back in action on Friday (Dec. 20) against the Dallas Stars.

Predators Open Scoring, Remain Up 1-0 Until Third Period

The first period was rather uneventful, as the only goal was scored by Predators’ forward Jonathan Marchessault, who notched his eighth goal of the season with assists from Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg. That goal would hold up as the only goal until the third period, as both teams couldn’t find a way to solve either goaltender.

Halfway through the third period, Adam Wilsby scored his first career NHL goal with assists from Forsberg and Stamkos, and it would serve as the final goal of the game as the Preds would win 2-0.

Saros finished the game having stopped all 25 shots he faced, while Shesterkin stopped 30 of 32 shots he faced. The Rangers outhit the Preds 35-27 and also won 31 out of 57 faceoffs.

