Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Predators – 12/17/24

The New York Rangers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (15-14-1) at PREDATORS (8-17-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Brett Berard
Kaapo Kakko — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Zac Jones — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen – Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey
Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)
Status report
Panarin, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game; Kakko will return after he was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Vaakanainen will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Kevin Gravel — Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
Defensemen Josi, Carrier and Lauzon participated in the morning skate but will not play. … The Predators reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
