Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Predators – 12/17/24

The New York Rangers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (15-14-1) at PREDATORS (8-17-6)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Brett Berard

Kaapo Kakko — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Zac Jones — Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren — Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen – Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey

Injured: K’Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)

Status report

Panarin, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his second straight game; Kakko will return after he was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … Vaakanainen will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Kevin Gravel — Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Defensemen Josi, Carrier and Lauzon participated in the morning skate but will not play. … The Predators reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

