Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Avalanche – 12/14/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (8-16-6) at AVALANCHE (17-14-0)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn
Kevin Gravel — Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Fedor Svechkov
Injured: Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (lower body)
Status report
- Josi and Lauzon each participated in morning skate, but neither defenseman will play.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- Colorado coach Jared Bednar said there’s an illness going through the room. … Blackwood will make his Avalanche debut after he was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday.
