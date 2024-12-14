Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Avalanche – 12/14/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (8-16-6) at AVALANCHE (17-14-0)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Kevin Gravel — Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Fedor Svechkov

Injured: Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (lower body)

Status report

Josi and Lauzon each participated in morning skate, but neither defenseman will play.

More from THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith — Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton — Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said there’s an illness going through the room. … Blackwood will make his Avalanche debut after he was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

More from THW: